Honda's New Zero-Turn Lawnmower Can Mow Your Yard, Even If You're Not On It

When you hear the name Honda, cars, bikes, and perhaps the brand's Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility (Asimo) robot are the first few things that come to mind. The company, however, also makes a whole bunch of unexpected machines. Today, the Japanese giant introduced a cutting-edge autonomous lawnmower to that list as well. The ProZision family of lawn mowers is available in battery-powered manual and autonomous variants that both embrace zero-turn-radius (ZTR) tech. The biggest draw of this new machine, however, is its ability to handle chores without a human operator.

The self-mowing variant relies on the Honda web app that can be accessed from a phone or tablet. And here's the fun part: You can actually train it. The app offers a dedicated teaching mode, where users can create mowing patterns and routes within a specific area. All you have to do is chart the course in the app, create a playback, and you're good to go. Honda claims that the autonomous mode is capable of "duplicating the performance of your most skilled workers," thanks to an accuracy of 3 centimeters relative to the course programmed in the app.

The asking price of the manual model, which is set to go on the market in February 2026, has been set at $32,999. Meanwhile, the cost of the ProZision Autonomous version will likely be announced closer to its launch in summer 2026. Honda isn't the first name in the game to offer this perk, and Eufy, Segway, and Husqvarna offer robotic lawnmowers as well. Actually, Honda introduced its Miimo robotic lawnmower all the way back in 2012. The latest ProZision series machines, however, are equipped with far more mature tech. Let's dig into it.