Honda's New Zero-Turn Lawnmower Can Mow Your Yard, Even If You're Not On It
When you hear the name Honda, cars, bikes, and perhaps the brand's Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility (Asimo) robot are the first few things that come to mind. The company, however, also makes a whole bunch of unexpected machines. Today, the Japanese giant introduced a cutting-edge autonomous lawnmower to that list as well. The ProZision family of lawn mowers is available in battery-powered manual and autonomous variants that both embrace zero-turn-radius (ZTR) tech. The biggest draw of this new machine, however, is its ability to handle chores without a human operator.
The self-mowing variant relies on the Honda web app that can be accessed from a phone or tablet. And here's the fun part: You can actually train it. The app offers a dedicated teaching mode, where users can create mowing patterns and routes within a specific area. All you have to do is chart the course in the app, create a playback, and you're good to go. Honda claims that the autonomous mode is capable of "duplicating the performance of your most skilled workers," thanks to an accuracy of 3 centimeters relative to the course programmed in the app.
The asking price of the manual model, which is set to go on the market in February 2026, has been set at $32,999. Meanwhile, the cost of the ProZision Autonomous version will likely be announced closer to its launch in summer 2026. Honda isn't the first name in the game to offer this perk, and Eufy, Segway, and Husqvarna offer robotic lawnmowers as well. Actually, Honda introduced its Miimo robotic lawnmower all the way back in 2012. The latest ProZision series machines, however, are equipped with far more mature tech. Let's dig into it.
How the Honda ProZision Autonomous lawnmower works
The autonomous ProZision lawnmower relies on what Honda refers to as omnidirectional sensing. Simply put, it comes equipped with four LiDAR sensors (three in front, plus one at the back) and an equal number of radar sensors (one on each corner) to offer 360-degree visibility. Aside from deftly navigating around obstacles, the manual version can tackle a 15-degree hill climb while the autonomous model can handle a 10-degree slope. This is one capability that's important to keep in mind with robotic lawnmowers, so thankfully Honda isn't making any compromises on that front.
Honda's latest offering is also fit with two GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) units that help if accurately position itself, as well as a built-in Telematics Control Unit that logs its location and speed. Underneath sits the wheel slip suppression system that offers more control over each drive motor. While it's handling the intended task, a rear discharge mechanism ensures that debris is not littered sideways. In addition to a security system that requires a passcode to unlock, Honda has also built emergency stop and parking brake systems for these mowers that can be controlled from your phone.
As far as lawn duties go, the ProZision Autonomous lawnmower uses its 21-inch blades to cut a width of 60 inches. There's also an automatic load control system in place that dynamically adjusts the mowing speed to maintain the cutting accuracy and avoid the machine stalling from having too much grass packed in it. At the heart of the machine are five electric motors, powered by six lithium-ion batteries that deliver a combined 19.2kW output. Honda claims its next-gen lawnmower can handle an area of 15 acres per charge cycle.