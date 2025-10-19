Is Your ATV Street Legal? Here's What Florida Law Says

Laws regarding ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles, also known as side-by-sides) aren't consistent from city to city, or county to county, let alone state to state. Some require a horn to be considered street legal, while others don't even require headlights or taillights to be used on public roads. Ownership requirements aren't regulated either. Some states want a title, plate, an OHV (off-highway vehicle) decal, as well as completion of a safety education course. Others don't need the safety course, but do some of the other things.

Florida law, which categorizes both ATVs and UTVs as off-highway vehicles (OHVs). According to Florida Legislature statute 317.0003, an ATV is specifically defined as "any motorized off-highway or all-terrain vehicle 55 inches or less in width which has a dry weight of 1,500 pounds or less, is designed to travel on three or more nonhighway tires, and is manufactured for recreational use by one or more persons." ATVs aren't street legal in Florida, per se, because they can't be driven on most public roads or streets.

However, they can be driven on unpaved roads where the posted speed limit is less than 35 miles per hour — but only during daylight hours. One thing to keep in mind is that individual counties may choose to be exempt from this allowance entirely, so you should check with your local DMV just to be sure. What's more, every ATV must have a legal title in the state of Florida.