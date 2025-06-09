Can You Tow With A Golf Cart?
While golf carts are inextricably linked to the game itself, these compact and quiet vehicles can serve several other purposes. Navigating around large properties, traveling through certain communities, venturing down public roads in select places, and even towing. But just how much weight can a golf cart pull?
Towing capacity all depends on the model. Unfortunately, many popular brands don't provide the official figures for every one of their carts. However, there are some great examples with certain models from E-Z-GO, Club Car, and Yamaha. For instance, the E-Z-GO Liberty, with the ELiTE Lithium powertrain (11.7 horsepower), can tow up to 500 pounds. Yamaha's UMAX cart offers an AC powertrain with 6.7 horsepower that can tow up to 1,200 pounds. Lastly, Club Car's Carryall 500 Turf Utility comes in a 48-Volt Lithium-Ion configuration with 7.4 horsepower and the ability to pull up to 1,500 pounds. In terms of looks, these examples are a sharp contrast to some of the craziest golf carts ever designed.
Why use a golf cart for towing?
Using a golf cart for towing makes a lot of sense, depending on where you live. Rural properties don't have the same restrictions or neighbors living as close as you would find in major city suburbs. Those in the country typically opt for a robust UTV or ATV to help get around or transport equipment and materials. But for those who reside in a typical neighborhood, with rows of houses flanking the streets, their vehicle options are more limited.
It varies by state, but many areas in the US prohibit the use of ATVs on public roads, which can include neighborhood streets, while many gated communities allow residents to travel around within the community using golf carts. Pre-planned neighborhoods built around golf courses are especially friendly toward residents using these vehicles, with dedicated golf cart paths and parking.
A golf cart, even one with a gas engine, is much quieter compared to something like an ATV. For example, the Yamaha Drive 2 boasts that it produces less noise than any other gas cart, measuring at just 61 decibels. For context, an average conversation is between 60 and 70 decibels. An ATV, on the other hand, is much louder, with states like Oregon allowing a maximum of 97 decibels on a quad, with anything over that amount considered excessively loud.
What do people tow with golf carts?
While you can tow a variety of items, a small trailer can help you haul materials and tools for outdoor projects. One homeowner in a typical residential neighborhood had a massive pile of mulch dropped off in front of his house for a project in his backyard. Rather than utilizing something like a wheelbarrow, which would be much more labor and time intensive, he attached a small trailer to his golf cart. This allowed him to load a considerable amount of mulch each trip and quietly drive back and forth without disturbing his next-door neighbors.
Other examples involve the golf course, where a cart broke down and another got stuck in a steep ditch. In both scenarios, a golf cart was used to tow another golf cart, helping fellow players on the course out of a jam.
You can also purchase accessories that help your cart carry specialized items. For example, Club Car offers the VersAttach bed attachment system, which enables you to secure unwieldy equipment like trimmers, and perhaps one of these Amazon gadgets or tools for gardeners under $10 that are actually worth buying. The Yamaha UMAX includes a tilting rear bed that can quickly offload material, making it ideal for yard maintenance or gardening.