Can You Tow With A Golf Cart?

Using a golf cart for towing makes a lot of sense, depending on where you live. Rural properties don't have the same restrictions or neighbors living as close as you would find in major city suburbs. Those in the country typically opt for a robust UTV or ATV to help get around or transport equipment and materials. But for those who reside in a typical neighborhood, with rows of houses flanking the streets, their vehicle options are more limited.

It varies by state, but many areas in the US prohibit the use of ATVs on public roads, which can include neighborhood streets, while many gated communities allow residents to travel around within the community using golf carts. Pre-planned neighborhoods built around golf courses are especially friendly toward residents using these vehicles, with dedicated golf cart paths and parking.

A golf cart, even one with a gas engine, is much quieter compared to something like an ATV. For example, the Yamaha Drive 2 boasts that it produces less noise than any other gas cart, measuring at just 61 decibels. For context, an average conversation is between 60 and 70 decibels. An ATV, on the other hand, is much louder, with states like Oregon allowing a maximum of 97 decibels on a quad, with anything over that amount considered excessively loud.

