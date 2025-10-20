Why Arctic Cove 18V Batteries Are Identical To Ryobi's
On those especially hot days, something like Arctic Cove's bucket top misting fan can make a world of difference. You just stick the thing on top of a 5-gallon bucket (like the ones you'll find at your hardware store of choice), then attach a hose to the back and let 'er rip. The fan blows a cooling mist your way, and at two different speeds depending on the temps.
If you're a Ryobi user, though, you might have noticed something familiar about Arctic Cove's included 18V battery. It's identical to the ones your Ryobi tools use. That's because both products come from the same parent company: Techtronic Industries (TTI). They're a major tool brand owner, too: TTI is the global manufacturer behind Arctic Cove, Ryobi, Ridgid, Homelite, and more. The company's all about open innovation and welcomes the idea of technology flowing freely across its web of brand names. It's why an Arctic Cove fan or misting kit can run on a Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery: the two use the same lithium-ion technology and fitting system.
Their similarities are a feature, not a flaw
Arctic Cove's own product listing confirms that the batteries are identical, save for their branding. The company says its bucket-top misting fan is compatible with Ryobi's 18V ONE+ batteries and chargers right in the description. This compatibility means customers can even use Ryobi chargers to recharge Arctic Cove batteries (or vice versa). Lose one brand's battery? Just grab the others.
Ryobi's own (and now discontinued) 18V ONE+ bucket-top misting fan kit takes their twin status a step further: For all intents and purposes, it's identical to Arctic Cove's model, right down to the same cordless design, same runtime specifications, and same connection system for standard five-gallon buckets.
It all goes back to Techtronic Industries and its open innovation program, called ION (Innovation Outreach Network). It draws ideas from employees, universities, and outside inventors, resulting in crossover concepts that benefit multiple brands. The Arctic Cove bucket-top mister itself came from ION — specifically a member of TTI's social media team — and went on to become a top-selling product for all involved.