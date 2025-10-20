Why Arctic Cove 18V Batteries Are Identical To Ryobi's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On those especially hot days, something like Arctic Cove's bucket top misting fan can make a world of difference. You just stick the thing on top of a 5-gallon bucket (like the ones you'll find at your hardware store of choice), then attach a hose to the back and let 'er rip. The fan blows a cooling mist your way, and at two different speeds depending on the temps.

If you're a Ryobi user, though, you might have noticed something familiar about Arctic Cove's included 18V battery. It's identical to the ones your Ryobi tools use. That's because both products come from the same parent company: Techtronic Industries (TTI). They're a major tool brand owner, too: TTI is the global manufacturer behind Arctic Cove, Ryobi, Ridgid, Homelite, and more. The company's all about open innovation and welcomes the idea of technology flowing freely across its web of brand names. It's why an Arctic Cove fan or misting kit can run on a Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery: the two use the same lithium-ion technology and fitting system.