Why (And When) Did Digital Cameras Stop Using CCD Sensors?

Way back in 2008, Canon — the stalwart Japanese camera brand — released its EOS 5D Mark II model, which heralded a new era of digital photography. It was one of the first DSLR (which stands for digital single lens reflex) cameras to offer users professional-grade, full-frame image capability, with groundbreaking 1080p HD video recording, to boot. At the time, this was a big deal in the photography world, both among the pros shooting NBA games and home enthusiasts taking snaps of their kids. But only a few years before this, there was yet another paradigm shift in digital photography technology. Charge-coupled device (CCD) sensors had been the standard in digital photography for years, with use in many popular digital cameras since the 1990s.

But like everything in the tech world, DSLRs are no different, as nothing stays the same for long. CCD sensors were supplanted by CMOS technology in the early 2010s for consumer DSLRs, which resulted in lower production costs and improved battery consumption. To wit, CCDs are slow and take a read from the edge of the sensor, pixel by pixel, as the matrix of pixels cascades down, to create the image. This is called the photoelectric effect, as the light hits photodiodes on the sensor surface. In turn, this requires a lot of current running through the camera's chip to create the image, hence a power drain concern. Let's zoom in to get a better picture of how the twenty-odd-year run of CCD sensors came and went.