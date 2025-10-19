These High-Tech Japanese Drones Have Just One Purpose - And It's Not What You Think

There are about a million and one different uses for drones these days. Many people use them for recreational purposes or photographic endeavors, while certain government and military factions utilize more technologically advanced versions of drones for monitoring or engaging enemies in warfare.

The devices are being used more in the agricultural realm as well, with many larger operations utilizing the tech to aid with everything from irrigation and spraying to the dispersal of fertilizers. Meanwhile, Japanese manufacturer NTT e-Drone Technology has been developing a product designed for a singular, but vital purpose in the agricultural arena: the prevention of a deadly, yet relatively common disease that affects poultry and other forms of livestock. That illness is the dreaded Avian Flu, which has been a recurring problem in the Asian agricultural industry.

The virus affected more than 3 million chickens throughout Japan's Chiba prefecture alone in January and February of 2025, and soon spread to nearly 5 million in total. Farmers have been desperate to find new measures to limit exposure to Avian flu, and NTT's new drone approach may be the fix the industry has long needed. To be clear, the drone does not perform any sort of medical or veterinary actions after an illness has taken hold of livestock. The devices are focused instead on helping to prevent the Avian Flu virus from ever taking hold of the animals by frightening away those who carry it.