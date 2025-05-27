Fury: America's New Superweapon Is A True Technological Marvel

The United States is the premier user of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) as well as other drones, and has been for decades. Hunter-killer drones have changed warfare in the 21st century, and Anduril Technologies is working to change things up once more with the introduction of Fury. This is a high-performance, multi-mission group 5 autonomous air vehicle (AAV). A group 5 UAV is any drone that weighs more than 1,320 pounds, can fly over 18,000 feet above mean sea level, and can operate at any airspeed. Other examples of group 5 UAS are the MQ-9 Reaper and the RQ-4 Global Hawk.

The Fury hasn't been selected for procurement yet, but it's a step ahead of those drones, essentially being a fighter jet without the pilot. Adding an uncrewed ability to existing fighter jets is nothing new, as the military uses older F-16s for autonomous testing, but the Fury is built from the ground up as an autonomous combat aircraft.

Anduril has been working on the Fury since before 2023, and the first images of it were revealed to the world in a "60 Minutes Overtime" special in May 2025. The plan is to mass produce the aircraft if the U.S. Air Force selects it as a new weapons system. Should that happen, the unfriendly skies could soon be filled with deadly fighters operating without pilots, which opens the door for high-G maneuvers and other benefits without endangering any U.S. military operators.

