Lamborghini Has Sold Its First 101-Foot Superyacht – And Its Horsepower Is Truly Impressive

The Lamborghini 101FT was unveiled as a scale model at a press conference during the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2025. According to Lamborghini's automobile design director Mitja Borkert, the goal with this vessel was to "create a product that embodies the main design characteristics of our super sports cars." The brand accomplished that by including many identifiable elements of Lamborghini's vehicle designs in the 101FT ship.

For example, onboard you'll definitely recognize the signature Lamborghini hexagons, clean lines, and the "Y"-shape that are found on its other vehicles. In addition to the overall styling, colors, and graphics, the Lamborghini 101FT's headlights and taillights are also inspired by the Fenomeno. Meanwhile, the 101FT's helm station was designed with the stunningly powerful 2026 Lamborghini Temerario in mind. According to the brand, the idea is to give the driver the feeling of driving one of its luxury sports cars — just on the water instead of the road.

The yacht is large enough to comfortably carry between eight or nine passengers, plus space for the crew. Although the first sale has already been made, Lamborghini says the first example likely won't set sail until the end of 2027. In terms of pricing, it's also unclear how much the 101FT model is going for, although one can expect it certainly won't be cheap — especially considering the smaller Lamborghini 63 model went for $3.6 million.