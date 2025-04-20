How Fast Does Lamborghini's Yacht Go? A Look At Its Top Speed & How Much One Costs

There's no way to hear the name "Lamborghini" and not think about speed. But does this apply to other Lamborghini vehicles besides cars? Well, this definitely seems to be the case for its luxury boat, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.

In 2020, Lamborghini created a buzz when it announced the launch of its motor yacht, which brings its renowned cars' power and aesthetics to the water. The Italian automaker said it was inspired by some of its most beloved hybrid sports cars, like the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, which is among the fastest cars Lamborghini ever built. The automaker worked with The Italian Sea Group to develop a luxury speedboat with two MAN V-12 2,000-horsepower engines, resulting in a cruising speed of 40 knots (a little over 46 mph) and maximum speed of up to 63 knots (about 72 mph).

Other car makers have also tapped into the luxury boat market. In 2017, Bugatti announced the launch of the Niniette 66, developed in partnership with Palmer Johnson. But while it did arrive first in the luxury boat scene, the Bugatti Niniette 66 was not nearly as fast. with a top speed of 44 knots (51 mph). It's no wonder that the Lamborghini 63 is referred to as the "Super Car of the Seas." But how much does it cost to own one for yourself?

