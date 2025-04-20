How Fast Does Lamborghini's Yacht Go? A Look At Its Top Speed & How Much One Costs
There's no way to hear the name "Lamborghini" and not think about speed. But does this apply to other Lamborghini vehicles besides cars? Well, this definitely seems to be the case for its luxury boat, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.
In 2020, Lamborghini created a buzz when it announced the launch of its motor yacht, which brings its renowned cars' power and aesthetics to the water. The Italian automaker said it was inspired by some of its most beloved hybrid sports cars, like the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, which is among the fastest cars Lamborghini ever built. The automaker worked with The Italian Sea Group to develop a luxury speedboat with two MAN V-12 2,000-horsepower engines, resulting in a cruising speed of 40 knots (a little over 46 mph) and maximum speed of up to 63 knots (about 72 mph).
Other car makers have also tapped into the luxury boat market. In 2017, Bugatti announced the launch of the Niniette 66, developed in partnership with Palmer Johnson. But while it did arrive first in the luxury boat scene, the Bugatti Niniette 66 was not nearly as fast. with a top speed of 44 knots (51 mph). It's no wonder that the Lamborghini 63 is referred to as the "Super Car of the Seas." But how much does it cost to own one for yourself?
How much does a Lamborghini 63 cost?
Whether on land or sea, part of Lamborghini's appeal is its exclusivity. It's made for people who think even the most expensive Lamborghini cars of all time aren't special enough, and only 63 boats were prepared for sale. So it became even more attractive to collectors, especially those who love the freedom of the open seas.
UFC fighter Conor McGregor paid $3.6 million for the Lamborghini superyacht in 2021. At the time, it was priced similarly to the limited edition Lamborghini Sián, which sold for $3.5 million. Was that price outlandish? Actually, people who grabbed the chance to own the Lamborghini 63 then may have made a good investment. As of writing, there are 11 Lamborghini boats listed on YachtWorld.com, priced between $4 million and $5.6 million. So while it's not too late to make your vision board come to life, you'll need to work a little harder to afford it than before.
For us peasants, the idea of spending $4 million on something you likely won't use every day may seem absurd. But despite its eye-watering price tag, the Lamborghini 63 costs peanuts compared to the most expensive yachts ever sold. In fact, according to YachtCharterFleet.com, you could buy one of the Lamborghini boats for less than it would take to charter Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Octopus megayacht for two weeks.