The Incredible Features Of Conor McGregor's $3.6 Million Lamborghini Superyacht

Whether he's out taking it for a spin in Monaco or cruising with his fiancé Dee Devlin and his children on the French Riviera, this yacht is ideal for a leisurely cruise. One can browse through various photos posted online showing the MMA icon living his best life on his high-class cruiser while showing off the yacht's tricked-out interior. There is a sun pad on deck where McGregor and his fiancé are often pictured relaxing on both of their Instagram accounts, as well as a dinette and galley station on board, as Robb Report had revealed.

Lamborghini

One of the Lamborghini 63's coolest features is its dashboard. Unlike other luxury yacht dashboards, the 63's dashboard is a Lambo owner's dream: it's a close replica of the Sian FKP 37, a mid-engine hybrid supercar that was released in 2021. For an avid Lamborghini collector like McGregor, he gets to feel the same luxury while out on the water, too.