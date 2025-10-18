This DeWalt 20V Vacuum Isn't The Best Option For A Bigger Mess, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're using it around the house or in the garage, a good vacuum can be an invaluable addition to your cleanup routine. Every major power tool manufacturer seems well aware of that fact, with many now offering a Lithium-Ion battery-powered handheld device. That list does indeed include DeWalt Tools, with the respected power tool maker currently listing more than 20 vacuums on its website.
Of course, the bulk of those are well-liked heavy-duty shop vacs that, as handy as they are, may be a little more heavy-duty than your average Joe actually needs. DeWalt does, however, offer a couple of smaller, handheld vacuums, including a 20V Max powered device that boasts wet/dry vac capabilities and a 1/2 Gallon tank to boot. And yes, on paper, such a device would seem ideal for folks in need of a tough little vacuum capable of handling all manner of mess.
However, some consumers who have purchased the 20V Max vacuum for themselves are reporting just the opposite, with the device earning 3.1- and 4.3-star ratings through its DeWalt and The Home Depot product pages, respectively. Such ratings, especially on DeWalt's official product page, would, understandably, give anyone interested in buying one pause. Even more so, a certain lack of power is the primary issue reported by owners of the DeWalt handheld wet/dry vac. Many even claim it struggled mightily when they tried to use it to clean up heavier waste.
Power may be the biggest issue with this DeWalt vacuum
The claims of weak performance in clearing heavy waste are particularly worrisome as the DeWalt Handheld 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Vac is posited by the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand as designed for "general job site cleanup," and is even fitted with a HEPA filter for use with drywall and masonry dust. The good news for potential buyers is that, according to some 5-star reviewers on the vac's DeWalt product page, the device works well for that purpose, as well as similar jobs like cleaning out a fireplace. However, one user took issue with their device even in this capacity, noting that the exhaust vents — located on the sides of the vac — were prone to blowing dust back into the very area they were trying to clean.
As noted, several other users claimed that suction power is the device's biggest shortcoming, with reviews from DeWalt and The Home Depot, and even a Reddit thread noting that the vac is not up to snuff at clearing larger or heavier debris. Apart from that, one review claimed their vac couldn't even lift sand from their vehicle's floor mats.
More reviews noted that their vacuum seriously underperformed when used as a wet vac. In that capacity, some claimed that the touted HEPA filter design is part of the problem, with one reviewer stating that the filter in their vacuum became saturated and clogged after clearing just a few ounces of liquid. And as one review noted, even using a more powerful battery didn't help improve the wet/dry vac's performance.