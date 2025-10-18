This DeWalt 20V Vacuum Isn't The Best Option For A Bigger Mess, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're using it around the house or in the garage, a good vacuum can be an invaluable addition to your cleanup routine. Every major power tool manufacturer seems well aware of that fact, with many now offering a Lithium-Ion battery-powered handheld device. That list does indeed include DeWalt Tools, with the respected power tool maker currently listing more than 20 vacuums on its website.

Of course, the bulk of those are well-liked heavy-duty shop vacs that, as handy as they are, may be a little more heavy-duty than your average Joe actually needs. DeWalt does, however, offer a couple of smaller, handheld vacuums, including a 20V Max powered device that boasts wet/dry vac capabilities and a 1/2 Gallon tank to boot. And yes, on paper, such a device would seem ideal for folks in need of a tough little vacuum capable of handling all manner of mess.

However, some consumers who have purchased the 20V Max vacuum for themselves are reporting just the opposite, with the device earning 3.1- and 4.3-star ratings through its DeWalt and The Home Depot product pages, respectively. Such ratings, especially on DeWalt's official product page, would, understandably, give anyone interested in buying one pause. Even more so, a certain lack of power is the primary issue reported by owners of the DeWalt handheld wet/dry vac. Many even claim it struggled mightily when they tried to use it to clean up heavier waste.