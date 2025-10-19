Many Users Say Milwaukee's Packout Rolling Drawer Is Better Than The Original Version

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee Packout storage options can help keep tools nice and organized, whether they're employed by skilled trades workers moving between job sites or in a home garage or workshop. One of the newest Packout options is the 19-inch Rolling Drawer Tool Box (Model # 48-22-8420), available from The Home Depot for $249.00.

Many users say the Rolling Drawer Tool Box is better than the original Packout 22-inch Rolling Modular Tool Box from Milwaukee Tools, even after it received an upgrade recently. The first Rolling Packout Tool Box (Model 48-22-8426) wouldn't fit under a pickup truck tonneau cover because the handle was too tall, even when retracted. Milwaukee rectified that issue by offering a Low-Profile Handle for Packout Rolling Tool Boxes to retrofit existing boxes and rolling out the Packout Model # 48-22-8427, which comes with the low-profile handle installed.

Users appreciate the new Packout Rolling Drawer's convenience of not having to unstack boxes from its top to access the contents inside. While some users on the r/MilwaukeeTool subreddit can't justify the additional cost, or another rolling Packout toolbox purchase, over the original version, others find the original's watertight design more important than convenience.