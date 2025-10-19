Many Users Say Milwaukee's Packout Rolling Drawer Is Better Than The Original Version
Milwaukee Packout storage options can help keep tools nice and organized, whether they're employed by skilled trades workers moving between job sites or in a home garage or workshop. One of the newest Packout options is the 19-inch Rolling Drawer Tool Box (Model # 48-22-8420), available from The Home Depot for $249.00.
Many users say the Rolling Drawer Tool Box is better than the original Packout 22-inch Rolling Modular Tool Box from Milwaukee Tools, even after it received an upgrade recently. The first Rolling Packout Tool Box (Model 48-22-8426) wouldn't fit under a pickup truck tonneau cover because the handle was too tall, even when retracted. Milwaukee rectified that issue by offering a Low-Profile Handle for Packout Rolling Tool Boxes to retrofit existing boxes and rolling out the Packout Model # 48-22-8427, which comes with the low-profile handle installed.
Users appreciate the new Packout Rolling Drawer's convenience of not having to unstack boxes from its top to access the contents inside. While some users on the r/MilwaukeeTool subreddit can't justify the additional cost, or another rolling Packout toolbox purchase, over the original version, others find the original's watertight design more important than convenience.
What are users saying about the Packout Rolling Drawer Tool Box?
Home Depot customers have left 130 reviews at the time of this writing with an average rating of 4.4 stars on a 5-star scale. Of those responding, 85% would recommend the Rolling Drawer Packout to others. While some users have resorted to modifications to create their own versions of a Packout rolling toolbox with drawers, most are pleased they waited for the official version.
Positive reviews mention the convenience of the drawer system and the versatile dividers it comes with. In a 5-star review, Ooman says they use their rolling drawer Packout to carry their "most frequently used large tools" to reduce stacking and unstacking Packout boxes and avoid some back pain.
A number of other reviewers echo the Packout Rolling Drawer Tool Box's convenience. However, not all users are 100% thrilled with the design or its price. Negative reviews primarily focus on the Rolling Drawer's high price, saying it's overpriced for a plastic toolbox. Others report an issue with the placement of the hole for adding a lock that doesn't accommodate stacking some other Packout boxes. Brazer62 is among others expressing frustration with Home Depot more than the Packout box, saying the website and app incorrectly advertised in-store availability when they weren't even stocking the shelves yet.