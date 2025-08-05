Does Milwaukee's Rolling Packout Tool Box Fit Under A Tonneau Cover?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee Packout storage options help keep tools nice and organized as skilled-trade professionals travel from one jobsite to another. While some work out of vans or box trucks, others prefer to use a pickup truck for transportation and a tonneau cover to keep their tools safe and out of the weather. Until recently, that choice created problems for those using the Milwaukee Rolling Packout Tool Box as the base for their Packout system.

The collapsible handle that came on the Packout Rolling Tool Box extends to a comfortable height that allows stacking other Milwaukee Packout components on top of the Tool Box while resting against the handle for transport. The problem occurs when it's time to load the Tool Box into the bed of a pickup underneath a tonneau cover.

With the Tool Box handle collapsing to a minimum height of 25.6 inches from the floor, it wouldn't fit under a tonneau cover mounted on the bed rails of any pickup truck on the market. Fortunately, Milwaukee Tool has responded to its customers' requests for a solution that doesn't involve laying the Tool Box on its back or removing the handle for transport. The new Low-Profile Handle for the Packout Rolling Tool Box collapses to 19.75 inches to fit under most tonneau covers.