The 'Great Freight Recession' Isn't Over – Another Trucking Company Just Closed Its Doors

The trucking industry is an invaluable component of everyday life in America, and one that keeps the nation moving forward. From the food that fuels us to the clothes we wear, the medicine we take, and everything in between, trucking makes it all possible. But the industry is currently in a crisis situation, and it's not from the government shutdown. Trucking has been plagued with multiple company closures, and now Montgomery Transport is the latest one to shut down. The Birmingham-based company made the unexpected move to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in mid-October 2025. Montgomery's closure means 1,000 employees will lose their jobs.

Montgomery's demise is emblematic of the situation that's known as the "Great Freight Recession." Dozens of trucking companies have either filed for bankruptcy to recoup their losses, or fully closed outright, in 2025 alone. Epic Lightning Fast Service is an example of the latter, with the company ceasing operations by the end of October. It's a complete shutdown for the San Diego company, as more and more non-bankruptcy closures are becoming much too common.

Unfortunately, the trucking industry's struggles don't appear to be ending anytime soon. A combination of high operating costs, tighter credit lines, and regulation changes are making things that much tougher for trucking companies. It's also tough for the drivers who keep those companies on the road, as they're forced to find employment while many companies continue to close. The more time goes on, the more uncertain everything becomes — for everyone involved.