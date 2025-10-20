Common Problems With Milwaukee M18 Inflators (According To Owners)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Milwaukee M18 Inflator has a lot of fans, and that's even with the steep price tag. On Milwaukee's website, the Inflator has a 4.7-star average rating from over 680 customers, while over 4,300 people have scored it at 4.8 stars on Amazon. In general, its performance is pretty consistent and has received 4.8 stars from 115 Walmart too.

However, no product is perfect, and even this one has a few negative reviews that might make you think twice before dropping almost $200 on it if you buy it on Acme Tools or $149 on Walmart. Apart from people complaining that they thought it was slow, it had a tendency to break after less than a year of use, and was quite loud. In terms of functionality, users have cautioned that it has problems with automatic inflation and has notably overinflated their tires from a few to a significant amount (up to 20 PSI).

As for its quality control, a few people noted missing accessory parts out of the box and after it was returned from official repair centers. Some customers also mention seeing error codes, which have no corresponding documentation online for their meaning. On some retail platforms, such as Walmart and Amazon, a chunk of the 1-star negative reviews were actually related to the shipping experience, such as receiving returned items and not shipping with a battery, so it's important to take them with a grain of salt.