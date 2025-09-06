Milwaukee M12 Vs. M18 Tire Inflators: How Do They Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're riding a motorcycle through the rugged mountains or driving an SUV through city traffic, you'll always need to ensure your tires are properly maintained, especially since they play a significant role in your driving comfort and safety. While tire maintenance requires a holistic approach, one of the most common ways to keep it on point is by making sure it's inflated properly. And what better way to do that than with tire inflators, like the ones from Milwaukee?

In this case, Milwaukee offers tire inflator models that work with either their M12 or M18 batteries, which differ in both size and power. Typically, the most cost-effective solution is to simply buy a unit that is compatible with a battery system that you already own. But if you own both systems anyway (or none), the world opens up for you in terms of product options. Regardless, the good news is that both tire inflator models have been rated pretty positively, with each unit garnering more than 4 stars from a significant number of reviewers.

With this, we can conclude that either option will likely be a good purchase. In general, both tire inflator models share the same iconic red and black Milwaukee color ways, large LED screens, high-efficiency motors, anti-vibration feet, and patented TrueFill Technology. However, they do have certain differences that may move the needle for you. Here's what you need to know about these inflators, so you know which one you should probably add to your cart.