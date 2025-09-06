Milwaukee M12 Vs. M18 Tire Inflators: How Do They Compare?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're riding a motorcycle through the rugged mountains or driving an SUV through city traffic, you'll always need to ensure your tires are properly maintained, especially since they play a significant role in your driving comfort and safety. While tire maintenance requires a holistic approach, one of the most common ways to keep it on point is by making sure it's inflated properly. And what better way to do that than with tire inflators, like the ones from Milwaukee?
In this case, Milwaukee offers tire inflator models that work with either their M12 or M18 batteries, which differ in both size and power. Typically, the most cost-effective solution is to simply buy a unit that is compatible with a battery system that you already own. But if you own both systems anyway (or none), the world opens up for you in terms of product options. Regardless, the good news is that both tire inflator models have been rated pretty positively, with each unit garnering more than 4 stars from a significant number of reviewers.
With this, we can conclude that either option will likely be a good purchase. In general, both tire inflator models share the same iconic red and black Milwaukee color ways, large LED screens, high-efficiency motors, anti-vibration feet, and patented TrueFill Technology. However, they do have certain differences that may move the needle for you. Here's what you need to know about these inflators, so you know which one you should probably add to your cart.
What you need to know about the Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator
Designed to inflate air for everything from equipment tires to light trucks, the key feature of the Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator is precisely what its name suggests: compactness. To be more specific, it weighs just a little over half that of the M18 inflator model, at 3.83 lbs, and is about half the length, at only 6.5 inches. If you just need a quick top-off, Milwaukee claims it can reach up to 35 PSI in just under a minute. Although if you need a little more, it's rated to be able to generate 120 PSI, which is 30 PSI less than the M18 model. Aside from the inflator unit, the M12 Compact Inflator comes with four accessories: a ball inflation needle, a Presta chuck, a Schrader chuck, and an inflator nozzle.
Priced at $129 on Ace Hardware and $129.99 on White Cap, the M12 Compact Inflator has gained an average rating of 4.1 stars from more than 440 customers on the Milwaukee website. A few unhappy customers raised issues about overheating and durability. In terms of warranty coverage, Milwaukee lists this particular model with a 3-year limited warranty; however, a customer noted that they were unable to utilize it due to the lack of a repair location in their area. While you're at it, if you already own M12 batteries, the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Commercial Tire Flat Repair Kit might also be another great tire maintenance investment.
Should you get the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator?
Designed primarily for medium-duty tires, like those in passenger vehicles, the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator is the pricier, wider, and overall more powerful option among the two models. In comparison to the M12 inflator, the M18 tire inflator features a longer hose, measuring 36 inches, and is capable of delivering a higher maximum pressure of 150 PSI. Plus, it also has two extra years of warranty coverage with its 5-year limited warranty.
Between the two options, the M18 model is both more popular and higher rated. As of the time of writing, more than 650 users have given it an average rating of 4.7 stars, with a large majority (95%) recommending it. In the same vein, over 550 people also think its performance justified a perfect 5-star rating. Apart from vehicle tires, people have reported being happy with how it inflated everything from basketballs to lawn mower tires.
With its $199 price tag on Acme Tools, Max Tool, and Ace Hardware, some buyers believe it still has some room for improvement, especially with several instances of error codes, missing accessories, and even overinflation. Additionally, some users said they wished it had the option to be powered via a wall plug and be compatible with the Milwaukee Packout system. If you're not satisfied, we have compared the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflation and the Ryobi 18V Inflators before, and the latter fared better in terms of higher PSI capacity and price.