What's Included In The Milwaukee M12 Fuel Commercial Tire Flat Repair Kit?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Among all the ways things can go wrong with your car, flat tires are probably at the top of the list. While there are some ways to avoid flat tires, such as making sure your tires always have the right amount of air and replacing them at the right time, there are moments that a flat tire is not entirely your fault.
Regardless of whether you're a professional driver or a casual one, learning how to fix a flat tire by yourself is an incredibly useful skill that can help build peace of mind, especially in emergencies. Not only can you save more than $100 from the cost of having it done professionally, but it also lets you regularly inspect your tires and notice if it's time to replace it. But before you can do that, you'll need to have the right tools to do it. And if you don't have them already, you may want to consider the M12 FUEL Commercial Tire Flat Repair Kit. Here's what you can find inside and where to get it.
What's inside the Milwaukee flat tire repair kit?
Out of the box, the Milwaukee flat tire repair kit has two main tools, which are powered by its M12 portable productivity system. Because of this, it comes with the M12 Lithium-ion Battery Charger, as well as the M12 REDLITHIUM CP2.0 Battery and M12 REDLITHIUM XC 4.0 Extended Capacity Battery Pack. So, if you're not yet invested in the M12 system, this kit can also open doors for buying other Milwaukee M12 power tools that can repair more than just your tires.
To start with, this repair kit has an M12 FUEL Low Speed Tire Buffer, which joins our list of strange Milwaukee power tools that we love. With its 2-Mode Drive Control system, Milwaukee mentions can last up to 30 tires per full charge. Plus, it only weighs 1.9 lbs (or lighter than a hammer) and has an ergonomic, cordless design that makes it easy to use. On the Milwaukee website, this tire buffer tool has generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from 21 people.
In addition, the Milwaukee tire repair kit has an M12 FUEL ½" Drill Driver, which boasts an impressive 4.7 stars from over 250 Milwaukee buyers. Using a brushless motor, this drill driver has a max torque of 350 in-lbs and two modes, with an option which can go up to 1,700 RPM. Lastly, this Milwaukee kit includes a quick change adapter and carrying case to give everything a home inside your garage or vehicle.
Where to buy Milwaukee flat tire repair kits
As of writing, the Milwaukee website says the flat tire repair kit is no longer available. However, you may still be able to find it in other places online or through third-party retailers. On eBay, you can find some brand-new options that range from $219.99 to $480.99. However, you will need to factor in some added delivery costs as well.
Alternatively, you can opt to buy flat tire repair kits from other brands as well. One relatively affordable and highly rated alternative is the Boulder Tools Tire Repair Kit, which 6,800 Amazon users have rated an average of 4.6 stars. Priced at $31.99, it does have fewer tools, but most buyers think it's comprehensive enough for their needs. Out of the box, it includes a pressure gauge, repair strips, pliers, a utility knife, lubricating oil, Allen keys, and a spiral probe. It also has a valve tool, plus extenders, caps, cores.
And if you're feeling like going on a treasure hunt, you can actually build a tire repair kit yourself. To do this, you can still buy these Milwaukee tools separately or even mix-and-match tools from other manufacturers, which may already be part of battery systems you already own. Previously, we've also mentioned how there are also tons of things you can find on Harbor Freight for flat tire repairs, like Maddox High-Performance Inflator, Slime Tire Sealant, and Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack with Rapid Pump.