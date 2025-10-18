A GM Employee Bought A New Corvette, Then Tried Selling It After 2,400 Miles - Here Was The Highest Bid

Some cars we buy out of necessity. Something pragmatic like a Toyota Camry or Honda Odyssey does the job for morning commutes or family days out. However, a Chevrolet Corvette is something one might long for and save for, and then buy when the planets finally align. It's not overly practical, rarely could it be classed as a sensible decision, and yet it's the one we gearheads get most excited about.

As a result, when someone does finally get their hands on such a prize, they will do everything they can to keep it, and to keep it in top order, too. You might assume, for Matt — a General Motors technician of 19 years — getting behind the wheel of a brand-new Z06 was a dream come true. However, in this instance, Matt put just 2,400 miles on the odometer, in addition to installing a few key upgrades, before deciding it was time to move it on.

While the Z06 currently carries a sticker price of around $120,000, Matt had to part with $133,935 when buying this particular example. After just three bids, although plenty of comments from admirers of both the car and the brand in general, the bidding stalled at $102,500. That wasn't enough for the highest bidder to take the car home, although Cars & Bids, the platform that listed it, does allow negotiations to continue between the highest bidder and seller if a reserve isn't met.