Amazon Spent Mega-Millions In Florida To Expand Its Distribution Capabilities In The States

Subscribing to Amazon Prime gets you plenty of perks, and one of the biggest is access to the retailer's Prime shipping. Amazon has invested billions of dollars in real estate for warehouses and trucking facilities to expand the global reach of the popular service, but its latest investment is a particularly significant one. According to the Ocala, Florida StarBanner, Amazon spent $97.675 million to purchase a gigantic new property in the city of 70,000 between Orlando and Gainesville. The warehouse and distribution facilities on NW 44th St. cover more than a million square feet, and Amazon's purchase includes the 91-acre lot. This represents the largest real estate sale in Marion County in 2025, and the facility sits just across I-75 from an existing Amazon fulfillment center.

Amazon has already changed the way that many people shop online, and its fast Prime shipping has forced many other retailers to play catch-up and offer similar options. The new mega warehouse in Ocala is a notable step in Amazon's plan to expand Prime delivery even further, but there's more to the process than simply accumulating real estate.