NASA's Dream Chaser Will Make Its 2026 Debut As A Free-Flying Spacecraft

NASA's revolutionary new Dream Chaser spaceplane is finally ready to fly, but not in the way it was first intended. The Dream Chaser is on track for its first orbital flight in late 2026, but it won't be heading to the International Space Station (ISS) with supplies. Instead it will take a free demonstration flight to prove it is ready for contracted missions; the test will be a big step forward for a program that has been in the works for nearly a decade. NASA and Sierra Space signed a contract in 2016 for the Dream Chaser spaceplane Tenacity and its companion cargo module Shooting Star to make at least seven supply runs to the ISS. But development proved more complicated than expected, and with the space station now only five years away from retirement it was agreed that a standalone test flight made more sense at this stage.

According to NASA ISS program manager Dana Weigel, if the agency sees Dream Chaser make a successful orbital flight it could indicate a readiness for future supply missions. The revised plan gives Sierra Space the chance to show what Dream Chaser can do while allowing NASA to keep its options open for later flights. "This mutually agreed to decision enables testing and verification to continue on Dream Chaser," Weigel said, "as well as demonstrating the capabilities of the spaceplane for future resupply missions in low Earth orbit."