This Revolutionary New Spaceplane Could Redefine NASA's Approach To Spacecraft

A new spaceplane may soon be a game-changer for NASA, thanks in part to its ability to land on commercial airport runways — the first spacecraft to be able to do so. Sierra Space, a pureplay commercial space company based out of Colorado, developed the Dream Chaser vehicle as part of a large contract from NASA to resupply the International Space Station (ISS) with essential cargo like food and water. Tenacity, the inaugural spaceplane of the Dream Chaser fleet, is set to perform at least seven uncrewed missions for NASA, and will also return with scientific experiments and other cargo from the ISS, as well as perform disposal services for the station. Eventually, Sierra Space plans to also use the Dream Chaser to carry human crew members to low-Earth orbit.

The Dream Chaser is built for both space travel and hypersonic atmospheric speed, and can safely withstand temperatures exceeding 3,000 degrees during re-entry. On top of that, Sierra Space says the spaceplane will be cool to the touch just minutes after landing. The vehicle is also capable of being customized to suit the needs of different missions contracted by both domestic and international customers. Plus, it's equipped with an advanced autonomous flight system and will have a lifespan of at least 15 missions.

Tom Vice, Sierra Space CEO, says the Dream Chaser "shifts paradigms and redefines space travel," and that it's "not just a product; it's a testament to human spirit, determination, and the relentless pursuit of what lies beyond."