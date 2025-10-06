NASA's Future Without The ISS Involves Commercial Space Stations, But It Will Take Multiple Phases To Get There

NASA is saying goodbye to one of the most important satellite projects in the history of spaceflight as it moves forward with plans to shutter the International Space Station. Built and launched at the turn of the century, the ISS is the longest continuous astronaut presence in history, keeping an American in space until it deorbits in 2030. Doubling its intended lifespan, the station has been a paragon of international scientific cooperation, hosting roughly 280 visitors across 26 partner countries and delivering insights into astrophysics, biotechnology, astronomy, combustion, earth science, and more. In June 2024, NASA took a major step towards ending this era of space science, awarding SpaceX the $843 million contract to deliver the ISS into the Earth's atmosphere and crash it into the Pacific Ocean.

NASA plans to replace the station with commercial space stations from which the U.S. can purchase mission space. A new directive issued by NASA Administrator Sean Duffy offers a fresh glimpse into this transition, reworking the three-phase development process that will see companies compete for roughly $1 billion and $1.5 billion in new funding to develop, build, and demonstrate commercial space stations between 2026 and 2031. NASA is entering the second phase of the initiative.

Part of a broader reorganization of NASA's acquisition program, the agency hopes that privatizing space stations will lower the costs of low Earth orbit (LEO) operations, enabling it to shift resources to "the next step in humanity's exploration of the solar system." Some note that the decision will carry scientific and geopolitical consequences in the escalating space race between global powers.