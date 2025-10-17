Compact Vs. Thick DeWalt 20V 4Ah Batteries: What's The Difference?

Despite its smaller size, measuring up to 3.5 inches wide and 7.375 inches long, the compact 20V 4Ah battery from DeWalt has a lot in common with its thick counterpart. It has the same capacity, the same LED state-of-charge indicator, and the same 3-year limited warranty, 1-year free service, and 90-day satisfaction guarantee. It's also just as compatible with the rest of the 20V MAX line, same as the thicker one.

However, the charge time for this compact version comes in at 45 minutes. That's a whole 15 minutes faster than the thick version's charge time. It's also just 1.15 pounds, which means carrying three of these compact batteries would weigh just barely more than one of the thick versions. Home Depot has it priced at $129, while Lowe's has it at $133.21.

At 3 pounds, there's no denying that the thick version of DeWalt's 20V 4Ah battery is much heavier. But it's also sturdier: Measuring 6.7 inches wide and 6 inches long, this model's denser build may just give you the increased stability you need for heavier tools. The extra pounds also come with a more rugged casing and better temperature management (meaning it can stay cooler during longer uses). Home Depot lists it at $76.65, while Lowe's has it priced the same as the compact: $133.21.