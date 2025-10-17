P-51 Mustang Top Speed: How Fast Could The Fighter Plane Go & How Much HP Did It Have?

Early variants of the P-51 used the 1,200-horsepower Allison V-1710 V12 piston engine. Though it was a strong performer at lower altitudes, the Allison engine struggled at higher ones. That issue was fixed when the P-51 switched to the legendary Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 engine.

Also used by other planes like the British Spitfire, the Merlin took the P-51's performance to a new level. In short bursts, the P-51D could go beyond its standard power rating, making 1,720 horsepower in its "War Emergency Power" setting. In the later years, North American Aviation built an even faster, lightweight variant of the Mustang called the P-51H that had a top speed of 487 miles per hour. However, World War II ended before the P-51H reached the front lines.

Even after World War II was over, though, the P-51's power and speed helped the plane retain its status as a viable fighter amidst the transition to jet-powered aircraft. At one point during the Korean War, a Mustang, which by then had been designated the "F-51," even shot down a North Korean MiG-15 jet fighter. The Mustang continued to be used by the U.S. Air Force until 1957, and it served even longer internationally.