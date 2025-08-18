How Many P-51 Mustangs Are Still Flying Today?
The North American-built P-51 Mustang is one of the most beloved aircraft of World War II. It remains an in-demand item for serious (and wealthy) collectors. The fighter was introduced in 1942 when the U.S. Army Air Forces accepted its first production P-51A Mustangs. Throughout its production, more than 15,000 P-51s were made and used against enemy forces during World War II. It was the plane used by the famed Tuskegee Airmen and was instrumental in the Allies' success in achieving air superiority in Europe in the Summer of 1944.
Because the P-51 was such a decisive aircraft and is loved by military enthusiasts, aviators, and collectors, many survived the war. Of course, being over 80 years old as of 2025, not many are operational. Still, there are several in museums and in private hands, as enthusiasts not only restore them, but also fly them. According to Mustangs Mustangs, there are 311 known aircraft still in existence.
As of August 2025, the site lists 161 as being in airworthy condition, 66 incapable of flight that are on display in museums, 52 in a state of repair and restoration, 32 are in storage, and the disposition of an additional nine is unknown. The existing aircraft are tracked by their serial numbers, so there are still a lot of P-51s out there. If you want to add one to your collection, it's going to cost a pretty penny. They may have run the government around $51,000 back in '45, but today, they cost millions.
The P-51 Mustangs that are airworthy
These days, the P-51s flown are known as Warbird aircraft, which are restored military planes and helicopters in private hands. It is perfectly legal to purchase, own, and operate a P-51, though it is illegal to rearm them with their original armament of six .50 caliber machine guns, ten 5-inch rockets, or 2,000 lbs. of bombs. You'd also need a pilot's license and must follow the rules and regulations of wherever you hope to fly them.
Regardless, many people qualify and fly P-51s, primarily in air shows, where they show off their incredible agility and dogfighting prowess. There are other restored P-51s that you can ride, including a restored Tuskegee Airmen red-tailed model, one of the most famous warplanes in history. Granted, doing so will cost $2,500 for a 20-minute flight. Still, if you have the means, it's an experience few have had the chance to appreciate. Another company, Stallion 51, offers a hands-on flying experience package that lasts up to three hours.
These are just a couple of examples of operational P-51s that anyone can fly with the correct training, license, and cash. For anyone unwilling or unable to pilot one themselves, they can always check out a P-51 at a variety of museums around the world. Many are located in the United States, but they also flew for various nations during and long after WWII. While many are no longer airworthy, they remain on permanent display for the public to enjoy.
What it costs to purchase and restore a P-51 Mustang
For a select few who have the means and knowledge to purchase and restore a P-51 to airworthy condition, there are several options. There are numerous online Warbird communities and various marketplaces, such as Trade-A-Plane, that occasionally list P-51s for sale in a range of conditions. In 2019, a plane described as (via Plane and Pilot Mag) the "last original unrestored P-51D Mustang" went on sale for $4.5 million. Fortunately, that's not a typical price tag, as most will cost significantly less — albeit still expensive.
Some airworthy models that don't require restoration go for around $2 million, but that price can double, depending on condition. Getting a model that lacks an engine might run as much as $800,000, but restoration would likely add another $1.5 million to the overall cost. Owning an airworthy P-51 is great, but operating one comes with added costs. In terms of fuel, a P-51D, which was the model that was produced the most, burns around 60 gallons of fuel per hour, and it can hold 184 gallons in its wings.
Aircraft like the P-51 cost around $1,000 per flight hour due to fuel and other associated costs, but maintenance is also a factor. With everything considered, owning and operating an airworthy P-51 Mustang costs around $100,000 each year. That accounts for fuel, maintenance, hangar, engine, prop reserve, and insurance for a P-51 that accumulates between 50 and 60 flight hours per annum.