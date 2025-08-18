How Many P-51 Mustangs Are Still Flying Today?

The North American-built P-51 Mustang is one of the most beloved aircraft of World War II. It remains an in-demand item for serious (and wealthy) collectors. The fighter was introduced in 1942 when the U.S. Army Air Forces accepted its first production P-51A Mustangs. Throughout its production, more than 15,000 P-51s were made and used against enemy forces during World War II. It was the plane used by the famed Tuskegee Airmen and was instrumental in the Allies' success in achieving air superiority in Europe in the Summer of 1944.

Because the P-51 was such a decisive aircraft and is loved by military enthusiasts, aviators, and collectors, many survived the war. Of course, being over 80 years old as of 2025, not many are operational. Still, there are several in museums and in private hands, as enthusiasts not only restore them, but also fly them. According to Mustangs Mustangs, there are 311 known aircraft still in existence.

As of August 2025, the site lists 161 as being in airworthy condition, 66 incapable of flight that are on display in museums, 52 in a state of repair and restoration, 32 are in storage, and the disposition of an additional nine is unknown. The existing aircraft are tracked by their serial numbers, so there are still a lot of P-51s out there. If you want to add one to your collection, it's going to cost a pretty penny. They may have run the government around $51,000 back in '45, but today, they cost millions.