OpenAI CEO Questions Whether This Is The Ultimate Test For True AGI

AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini have rapidly transformed how we engage in the information age. While the technology can be incredibly useful, AI can also be used in weird and even destructive ways. But according to the CEO of OpenAI, the company that gave us ChatGPT, artificial intelligence may help us solve one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in physics and, in doing so, ascend to a higher level of computer intelligence called Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

At a fireside-chat-style meeting between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and David Deutsch on September 24th, 2025, Altman suggested that language models like GPT may be able to solve the century-long mystery of quantum gravity in just a few years. It was an apropos topic of conversation for his guest. David Deutsch, widely considered the father of quantum computing, has dedicated much of his life to understanding the potential of artificial intelligence. His seminal work in the 1980s showed how quantum computing could be used as a Turing machine, the theoretical limit of computation.

Deutsch's work straddles the line between philosophy and physics. A big concept in his field surrounds the implications of artificial general intelligence. Essentially, it's the theoretical next stage in the evolution of AI; a machine with AGI would have the same cognitive abilities as human beings, such as applying knowledge learned in one domain and using it in another. In other words, AGI marks the philosophical threshold between an unconscious tool and a machine with consciousness.

So, Altman asked Deutsch the critical question: If GPT were to figure out quantum gravity and explain its thinking, would that mean the language learning model had graduated to the status of AGI? "I think it would, yes," Deutsch responded.