Milwaukee Dropped A New M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrench And Users Seem To Approve

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Searching for the right tool can be tricky, especially if you're looking for something beyond a power drill or other everyday equipment. So when Milwaukee released its subcompact impact wrench, it immediately caught the attention of DIYers and professionals alike. Part of the company's M12 FUEL line, this new wrench currently has 4.7 out of 5 stars from 723 reviews on Home Depot's website. So if you're wondering whether or not the M12 Stubby is worth buying, a whopping 91 percent of reviewers recommend this product.

According to reviews, the M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8 inch Impact Wrench delivers a solid performance. Many customers appreciate its ability to efficiently handle routine car maintenance, as well as other tasks, while still being portable. Beyond its compact size, customers also love that this tool is highly effective in tight spaces. Its lightweight design and balanced torque make it possible, so it's reliable for smaller jobs.

The Stubby's quick-charging battery system is also a plus with customers, and so is the wrench's long runtime. This means that you can keep working without missing a beat, as your downtime should be minimal. Plus, commenters are impressed with the wrench's overall design, which makes it easy to use because it comfortably fits your hand. You won't have to worry about getting too tired, as you would when using larger versions, like Milwaukee's M18 FUEL impact wrench. Thanks to its versatility and ease of use, Milwaukee's subcompact Stubby wrench is clearly a hit.