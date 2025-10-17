Milwaukee Dropped A New M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrench And Users Seem To Approve
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Searching for the right tool can be tricky, especially if you're looking for something beyond a power drill or other everyday equipment. So when Milwaukee released its subcompact impact wrench, it immediately caught the attention of DIYers and professionals alike. Part of the company's M12 FUEL line, this new wrench currently has 4.7 out of 5 stars from 723 reviews on Home Depot's website. So if you're wondering whether or not the M12 Stubby is worth buying, a whopping 91 percent of reviewers recommend this product.
According to reviews, the M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8 inch Impact Wrench delivers a solid performance. Many customers appreciate its ability to efficiently handle routine car maintenance, as well as other tasks, while still being portable. Beyond its compact size, customers also love that this tool is highly effective in tight spaces. Its lightweight design and balanced torque make it possible, so it's reliable for smaller jobs.
The Stubby's quick-charging battery system is also a plus with customers, and so is the wrench's long runtime. This means that you can keep working without missing a beat, as your downtime should be minimal. Plus, commenters are impressed with the wrench's overall design, which makes it easy to use because it comfortably fits your hand. You won't have to worry about getting too tired, as you would when using larger versions, like Milwaukee's M18 FUEL impact wrench. Thanks to its versatility and ease of use, Milwaukee's subcompact Stubby wrench is clearly a hit.
Features, purchase options, and warranty
The Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Cordless Stubby 3/8 inch Impact Wrench weighs just 2.2 pounds and features a Powerstate brushless motor. It can deliver up to 550 foot-pounds of torque with a maximum speed of up to 3,000 rpm, and has four precision and control modes. The Stubby's equipped with LED work lights and a friction ring socket so you can change accessories as needed. This wrench is listed on Home Depot's site at $229 for the tool only, with a limit of 5 per order.
You'll save $25 if you buy the Stubby using a new Home Depot Consumer Card. Just apply for the card before checking out on the site, and if approved, you'll see the discount applied. If you order the wrench before October 26, 2025, you can get a free M12 12-volt Lithium-ion XC 3.0 Ah 2-pack battery. That's a $129 savings, with a limit of 3 per order, so if you order 3 Stubbys, you can get the special for each one.
You have 90 days to return the Stubby to Home Depot, as long as it's in the same packaging and unopened. But if you keep it and something goes wrong, Milwaukee backs the wrench with a 5-year limited warranty. It protects you if the Stubby has any manufacturer defects, but it doesn't cover regular wear and tear or accidental damage. If you're unsure about Home Depot's or Milwaukee's warranty, check their websites for more details before purchasing.