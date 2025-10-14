Someone Explain Why Mercedes' Stunning New Concept Is Overshadowed By Its Own Dashboard

Mercedes-Benz has a new Vision Concept, the Iconic, and in typical Mercedes concept fashion, it's pretty wild looking. Getting down to brass tacks, it's not a light and airy neo-futuristic car you would expect to see in a techno-utopia. The Iconic looks like it would be at home in Batman. It's a miles-long blacked-out coupe with a Mercedes grille straight out of the marque's storied history.

It doesn't "need" a grille per se, as it's an electric car. Tech wise, Mercedes says it features a paint job that's capable of acting as a solar panel to charge concept's battery. As the color black absorbs more light, the sinister paint scheme is also functional. It's also supposed to feature Level 4 autonomous driving, meaning it can drive itself within a certain geographic area. It really is a German Batmobile. To quote the press release: "After entering the freeway and activating the Level 4 system, the driver could use the time to relax without having to deal with traffic at all. The car then becomes a luxurious lounge."