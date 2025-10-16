How To Change Your Language In ChatGPT

Since its breakout in 2022, ChatGPT has continued to find surprising new uses worldwide, becoming an everyday tool for writers, students, developers, and curious minds globally. With that kind of reach comes one clear challenge: language. Not everyone thinks, creates, or dreams in English. And if ChatGPT aims to serve the world, it must meet people where they are, linguistically and culturally.

Commendably, multilingual support sits at the heart of ChatGPT's design. OpenAI continues to expand its language capabilities, ensuring the LLM can both translate and understand the nuances of multiple languages. The model captures tone, idioms, and context, adapting naturally to how people speak French, Dutch, Kiswahili, and beyond.

By default, ChatGPT adapts to your browser or device language, but you can easily switch to something else. There are two ways to do it: by telling ChatGPT directly through a prompt, or by setting your preferred language in the app's settings. Both options work on the web and mobile, with only slight layout differences.