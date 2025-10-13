Ace Hardware Has Milwaukee Tools On Sale, Claiming Deals Are 'Better Than Prime Day'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard for most retailers to go toe-to-toe with Amazon in the deals department, especially when Prime Day rolls around. However, as attractive as its deals can be, Amazon doesn't always have everything, or at least not in ideal states. For example, you can technically buy Milwaukee tools on Amazon, but because the site isn't an authorized Milwaukee reseller, you never know what kind of state your purchases will be in.

If you're in the market for discounted Milwaukee tools, it might be in your interest to close the Amazon tab for a minute and open up Ace Hardware's website instead. Ace is currently in the midst of a hefty sale on Milwaukee products, and if the hype is to be believed, its deals are even bigger than those you'd find on Amazon. Plus, Ace is an authorized reseller of Milwaukee products, so any products you purchase there come with Milwaukee's support and warranties. Ace hasn't stated when exactly this sale period will end, but if you're interested, it'd probably be better to place an order sooner rather than later.