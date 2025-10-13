Ace Hardware Has Milwaukee Tools On Sale, Claiming Deals Are 'Better Than Prime Day'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's hard for most retailers to go toe-to-toe with Amazon in the deals department, especially when Prime Day rolls around. However, as attractive as its deals can be, Amazon doesn't always have everything, or at least not in ideal states. For example, you can technically buy Milwaukee tools on Amazon, but because the site isn't an authorized Milwaukee reseller, you never know what kind of state your purchases will be in.
If you're in the market for discounted Milwaukee tools, it might be in your interest to close the Amazon tab for a minute and open up Ace Hardware's website instead. Ace is currently in the midst of a hefty sale on Milwaukee products, and if the hype is to be believed, its deals are even bigger than those you'd find on Amazon. Plus, Ace is an authorized reseller of Milwaukee products, so any products you purchase there come with Milwaukee's support and warranties. Ace hasn't stated when exactly this sale period will end, but if you're interested, it'd probably be better to place an order sooner rather than later.
Save hundreds on large tool and accessory bundles
If you browse Ace Hardware's catalog of Milwaukee products and bundles, you'll find some pretty choice discounts. The only things to keep in mind is that these discounts are all online-only, and for some of them, you may need to add the product to your cart to actually see the sale price. One particular standout offering is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2-inch Cordless Brushless High Torque Impact Wrench and Grease Gun Kit. This kit comes bundled with a High Torque Impact Wrench and Grease Gun, as well as two M18 Redlithium battery packs, a charger, and a tote bag to carry it all around in. This bundle normally retails for $699.00, but if you order online from Ace, you can get it for $200 off at $499.00.
Another hefty pack you can get discounted from Ace is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3004-21P Hatchet 8-inch Battery Pruning Saw Kit. This one comes with the M18 Hatchet Pruning Saw, one high-output M18 battery, and a charger. This bundle normally goes for $499.99, but order online from Ace, and it's yours for 40% off at $299.00. The sale also includes some build-your-own-bundles. For example, if you purchase the Milwaukee M12 3/8-inch Brushed Cordless Ratchet at $149, you can get a two-pack of Milwaukee M12 battery packs to go with it, an $89 value, at no additional cost.