4 Harbor Freight Power Tools To Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)

Bauer has some great products that are worth buying, but the 5 Amp Variable-Speed Drywall Screwdriver with Adjustable Nosepiece isn't one of them. At first glance, it doesn't seem like such a bad choice with the 3.9 out of 5-star rating on Harbor Freight's site. But when you take a closer look at why anyone would rate it 1 or 2 stars, you'll realize it's a pretty unreliable product. There's a good chance you might get a driver that works okay, but you might also get one that starts overheating and quits halfway through your project. And for $50, that's too much of a gamble.

One customer who needed to hang about 150 sheets reported that it took seven guns to finish the job. Ultimately, they were only able to exchange six of them under Harbor Freight's return policy. Every single one failed within three days of use. And this isn't an isolated problem. Other customers have experienced the motor dying mid-project, and the depth adjuster also failing to sink screws properly, even at its deepest setting.

A couple of people mentioned struggling to keep the bit holder in place, but one person in particular said that when they finally got it working, the speed control was impossible to regulate. The gun took off so fast that it stripped bits immediately. In their case, a piece shattered, sending steel fragments past their safety goggles and into their eye. This happened despite them wearing proper eye protection, which shows just how dangerously unpredictable this tool is.