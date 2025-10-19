What Did Computers Use Before The USB Port Was Invented?

The USB port is something most of us take for granted. You plug in a phone, keyboard, or one of the many useful USB gadgets out there, and it just works. But not too long ago, this was basically science fiction. USB (short for Universal Serial Bus) didn't even exist until 1996; before then, plugging in peripherals was a bit like assembling IKEA furniture blindfolded: too many parts, unclear instructions, and guaranteed tears.

Computers of the '80s and early '90s were cluttered with ports: serial, parallel, PS/2, SCSI, and the occasional proprietary oddball. Each had its own connector type, data rate, and setup ritual. Plugging something in wasn't the end of the process; it was just the start. You had to manually assign settings like IRQs, COM ports, and baud rates — settings that sound more like aircraft controls than home computing.

If you were unlucky, installing a new printer meant opening your computer, adding another interface card, and hoping you didn't fry something in the process. Nothing was standardized, and every manufacturer played by its own rules. Unsurprisingly, the result was pure chaos. To understand how bad it really was, it helps to look at the ports themselves to see what they did and why none of them could make computing truly universal.