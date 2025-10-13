Google Wants Its Latest AI Tool To Find And Fix Vulnerable Code Before It Becomes A Problem

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have sped up everything from app development and problem-solving to scientific discoveries and medical research. Yet, at the same time, experts have also warned about their potential to create malware at a much faster pace, find exploitable flaws quickly, seed open-source tools to create backdoors at scale, and more. To meet this rising threat, Google's DeepMind division has created an AI-powered tool that not only finds crucial gaps or errors in software code, but also fixes them. The company is, fittingly, referring to it as CodeMender.

Google says CodeMender is capable of "patching new vulnerabilities, and proactive, rewriting and securing existing code and eliminating entire classes of vulnerabilities in the process." Developed over the course of roughly six months, the tool has already helped fix 72 security-related flaws in open-source projects, some of which comprised millions of lines of code. CodeMender relies on the powerful Gemini Deep Think models and works in an agentic manner, which means it can handle a task autonomously with minimal to no human intervention.

The modus operandi, however, is pretty similar. It reasons through the requirements, adds or adjusts the requisite portion of the code, and then validates them, too, so that the entire codebase doesn't run into unexpected errors due to the modifications. Notably, when it comes to high-stakes situations, codemender still surfaces the changes it has made for human review. At the moment, Google is erring on the side of caution and using human experts to vet all the tweaks made by CodeMender.