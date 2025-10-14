4 Cheap Amazon Tools Compatible With DeWalt Batteries
We live in a time where the major power tool brands all offer a range of gadgets and devices to make our jobs and hobbies easier. One of those brands is DeWalt, known for its extensive line of power tools. You can find DeWalt products everywhere, from professional job sites and mechanic shops to hobbyist and DIYer tool kits. One of the most attractive features of the DeWalt line of power tools is the fact that most of these devices have interchangeable batteries. This allows owners to use just a handful of batteries to power a whole collection of cordless tools.
Unfortunately, though, DeWalt power tools can be pretty pricey. That fact can make it difficult to invest in these products, especially for those who don't use their tools professionally or who are just starting a career. However, there are other options, and Amazon sells many off-brand tools compatible with DeWalt batteries.
While it may be safe to assume that many of these devices are of lower quality than official DeWalt products, some of them might be worth checking out, especially since many of them seem well-regarded by customers. However, just like how knockoff power tool batteries can be dangerous, you should exercise caution when using any of these since they're not first-party products. If you're fine with that, though, here are four affordable tools that are compatible with DeWalt batteries.
ReliaRoads 1/2-inch impact wrench
Impact wrenches are monumentally handy and practically essential for numerous jobs and trades. For example, they're regularly used for tasks like removing car wheel lug nuts and heavy-duty fabrication work. Unfortunately, impact wrenches can cost a pretty penny. For example, the DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-inch impact driver has a retail price of nearly $400. However, if you have access to a DeWalt battery, you can find a compatible tool on Amazon at a fraction of the price.
If you're in the market for a cheaper cordless impact wrench to go with your DeWalt batteries, you may want to consider the ReliaRoads 900 Ft-lbs Cordless Impact Wrench. While not as strong as a higher-dollar DeWalt-brand model, the ReliaRoads impact wrench offers a respectable 900 foot-pounds of max torque output, making it a capable tool for DIY auto jobs and more. A power setting allows you to choose between 450, 650, and 900 foot-pounds of torque output, while constant torque technology means the device should offer steady power levels, even when using smaller batteries. The tool comes with a built-in LED worklight, along with an ergonomic rubber grip and hog-ring anvil. It costs $69.97, but you can often find it on sale for reduced prices. The ReliaRoads 1/2-inch impact wrench is well-rated by customers, boasting 4.6 out of 5 stars based on nearly 200 user reviews.
Azocek LED work light
Lighting can often play a critical role while performing a job, DIY task, or even a hobby. The problem is that perfect lighting is not always available, especially when working at night or in tight, enclosed spaces. Good old-fashioned flashlights are always an option, but they're often insufficient for the job and can limit your efficiency by requiring the use of one hand to hold and direct the light. Instead, you can also use a hands-free lighting solution to help illuminate your space while tackling a project.
If you have some DeWalt batteries and are considering adding a work light to your kit, you may be interested in the Azocek LED Work Light. According to the product description, the light is compatible with DeWalt's 18-volt and 20-volt batteries and capable of providing up to 6,000 lumens of brightness. It features low-voltage protection technology, designed to automatically power down the tool if the battery drops below 15 volts to prolong battery life and prevent damage. The light has aluminum panels for heat dissipation and offers 120 degrees of rotation, allowing you to direct it wherever you need light. The Azocek LED work light costs $18.99 normally and comes highly rated by customers, featuring 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 700 user reviews.
Cordless soldering station
Soldering irons represent another example of extremely handy tools used in numerous professions and hobbies. They're used in everything from domestic electrical work to building electronic devices, and adding a soldering kit to your tool collection is always a wise move.
If you're interested in a soldering iron kit for use with your DeWalt batteries, you may want to check out the QSDXNYDC Cordless Soldering Iron Station. The tool is designed for use with DeWalt 20V Max batteries and supplies 60 watts of power, allowing the device to heat up to 350 degrees Celsius in roughly 8 seconds. The station features a built-in soldering iron holder, a heavy-duty cable attached to the soldering iron itself, and five soldering tips. Additionally, the tool has USB Type-A and Type-C ports, allowing you to charge or power additional devices while working.
While the company name may sound odd, it's normal for Amazon sellers to have strange brand names due to copyright laws and Amazon policy. The soldering station costs $27.99 and is well-rated by shoppers, boasting 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 200 user reviews.
ReliaRoads cordless shop vac
Shop vacuums are a great addition to any shop or DIY setup. They're great to keep on hand, especially if you do your own auto work or have another type of hobby that creates large messes, like carpentry or metal work.
While many shop vacs require the use of a cumbersome electrical cord, those of you with DeWalt batteries can check out the ReliaRoads 20V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. The tool is compatible with DeWalt 20-volt MAX batteries up to 5Ah and is capable of sucking up both wet and dry spills and messes. With a full charge, the vacuum is capable of running for up to 30 minutes at a time and provides airflow rates of 45 cubic feet per minute. The shop vacuum comes with a well-rounded accessory kit, including a multi-purpose nozzle, a crevice tool for getting into hard-to-reach spaces, a sofa brush, and more.
The vacuum has a 1-1/4-inch-diameter hose, allowing for powerful suction, while its 6.5-foot length enables extra reach and versatility. The vacuum is described as being durable and portable, featuring a carrying handle and a quick-open feature for removing debris. The ReliaRoads cordless wet/dry shop vacuum normally costs $84.97 but can be had for less. It has solid customer ratings, with 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 200 user reviews.