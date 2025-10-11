Tesla Could Pay Elon Musk Up To $1 Trillion – But It Comes With A Catch

At times the richest man alive, Elon Musk isn't exactly strapped for cash — but the billionaire stands to become a whole lot wealthier. As the CEO of electric auto maker Tesla, Musk is practically synonymous with the company, for better or worse. After buying the company from its founders, Musk used his gift for garnering attention to make the company one of the most visible brands of the 2010s. He ingeniously marketed Tesla as a tech company, which helped its valuation soar in an era of big tech ascendance.

If that were the end of the story, Musk's new pay package, approved this year by Tesla's board, would still be shocking. No person has ever received a trillion dollars, but that's the stock amount the company awarded its CEO, though it must still be approved by shareholders. Stranger still, the package was approved as the halo around Musk finally began to dim. After donating nearly $300 million to his campaign, Musk joined President Donald Trump's administration as the head of a bizarre new franken-agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). After a chaotic several months in which he tore agencies apart from the inside and left a trail of bad press, Musk's stint as the president's hatchet man ended with a public spat on social media. After publicly accusing Trump of being "in the Epstein files" in a now-deleted X post, the Tesla head had burned bridges on both sides of the political aisle.

But Musk's trillion-dollar payout seems unlikely to come to fruition despite soaring Tesla sales. The sum is contingent on several targets Tesla must hit. Even so, the CEO could make tens of billions. Here's what we know about how the deal is structured.