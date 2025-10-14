How Rare Is A 1970 AAR 'Cuda & How Much Is One Worth Today?

The 1970 AAR 'Cuda was a very rare machine. It was made only for the 1970 model year, with a total production of 2,724. The car's namesake was the AAR (All American Racing) Plymouth Barracudas that were campaigned by famed racer Dan Gurney's team in the SCCA-sanctioned Trans-Am series. This racing series pitted the hot-selling ponycars like Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, AMC Javelin, Dodge Challenger, and the AAR Plymouth 'Cuda against each other on road-racing tracks all around the country. Winning races sold cars, making the Trans-Am series a very serious competition event with major financial rewards for the manufacturers that took the wins.

The AAR 'Cuda was powered by a 340 cubic-inch V8 with three two-barrel carburetors that produced 290 horsepower, one of the best engines ever put in a Mopar muscle car. Due to SCCA Trans-Am Series homologation requirements, at least 2,500 examples had to be built with the equipment that would be used on the race cars. You can tell an AAR 'Cuda by several distinguishing elements that enhanced its road-racing mission — its blacked-out functional fiberglass hood with cold-air intake and retaining pins to hold it on, wild strobe stripes running down the sides with AAR 'Cuda graphics at the rear, small 'eyebrow' spoilers under the ends of the front bumper, ducktail rear spoiler, an air cleaner emblazoned with a "340 SIX BARREL" sticker on top, and very distinctive dual side exhausts exiting just in front of the rear wheels. It was designed not for the drag strip but for going around corners faster.