Lowe's Now Has A Blacked-Out Limited-Edition Version Of This Popular Klein Tool Ready In Stores
"Does it come in black?" If that question often pops up in your buying decisions, and you also happen to be a fan of durable multi-utility tools, Lowe's may have the perfect solution for you. The home store chain is currently offering the Klein Tools' multi-bit screwdriver in an all-black avatar. Usually, this 11-in-1 multi-bit screw and nut driver is seen with a black cushion grip handle, a yellowish plastic shell underneath, and a polished metallic shaft. The variant that is currently up for grabs at Lowe's, however, is completely covered in black.
Klein Tools, a family-owned business that manufactures most of its products in the U.S., isn't typically listed as one of the major tool brands. It does, however, produce quality hand tools and occasional special offers like this one. As part of a limited edition run, this all-black screwdriver could vanish from the shelves pretty quickly. Given how sleek they look, it's worth grabbing one while they are still available. If you're a DIY enthusiast or home mechanic, this one is a must-have option from Klein's arsenal.
The all-black variant is actually cheaper than the original
Klein's Blackout edition multi-bit screwdriver is currently listed for $14.98 on Lowe's website. You can choose to pick one up from a nearby brick-and-mortar outlet, or order online and get it delivered within a week. As far as the package goes, you get eight heat-treated bits covering Phillips, slotted, TORX, and square recess applications. The tool can also handle nut drivers in three sizes: ⅜-inch, ⁵⁄₁₆-inch, and ¼-inch. The tip features a familiar blast finish, while the cushion grip handle maximizes comfort.
This isn't the first time Klein has jazzed up some of the company's most useful hand tools. Earlier this year, it launched wire strippers featuring the American flag against a black-and-white backdrop. The company also introduced another wave of Blackout screwdrivers late last year.
Thankfully, the latest limited edition spin given to the 11-in-1 Multi-Bit Driver isn't going to cost you an arm or a leg. Actually, the Blackout variant is a tad cheaper than the original. Home Depot is currently selling the regular variant at $15.97, while Lowe's website has it listed at $18.28.