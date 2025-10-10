Lowe's Now Has A Blacked-Out Limited-Edition Version Of This Popular Klein Tool Ready In Stores

"Does it come in black?" If that question often pops up in your buying decisions, and you also happen to be a fan of durable multi-utility tools, Lowe's may have the perfect solution for you. The home store chain is currently offering the Klein Tools' multi-bit screwdriver in an all-black avatar. Usually, this 11-in-1 multi-bit screw and nut driver is seen with a black cushion grip handle, a yellowish plastic shell underneath, and a polished metallic shaft. The variant that is currently up for grabs at Lowe's, however, is completely covered in black.

Klein Tools, a family-owned business that manufactures most of its products in the U.S., isn't typically listed as one of the major tool brands. It does, however, produce quality hand tools and occasional special offers like this one. As part of a limited edition run, this all-black screwdriver could vanish from the shelves pretty quickly. Given how sleek they look, it's worth grabbing one while they are still available. If you're a DIY enthusiast or home mechanic, this one is a must-have option from Klein's arsenal.