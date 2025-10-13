Audi's New Concept Car Is A Sleek Peak Into The Company's Future

"Radical simplicity and technical precision." That's what Audi claims its all-new concept car is embodying, and looking over the car's details, it's hard to argue against the fact that the German giant has nailed the brief. We're talking about the Concept C — a striking concept that Audi has recently revealed, and if we're to believe that this concept is foreshadowing what we can expect from Audi's production models in the future, then it's clear that some big changes are on the horizon.

See, that's exactly what a concept car should do. Ever since the first concept car –- the Buick Y-Job of 1938 — concept cars have been used by automakers to show off their technical and styling capabilities. Cars like these are typically unveiled at big shows, and this way, automakers can gauge the reactions of attendees, see what they like, what they dislike, and then use that information to make judgement calls about what aspects of the concept they can build upon for future production models.

Looking at the Concept C, there is plenty to like. Audi claims that the minimalist lines have been influenced from the flowing Auto Union models of the 1930s, and we don't think this is just marketing talk either -– it's easy to see the connection. Whereas current Audi models are quite aggressive and busy in the design department, the Concept C is remarkably simple. It's designed as a two-seater sports car, with a silhouette not too dissimilar from that of the original and iconic Audi TT. While the design hints at a possible new and understated direction for Audi models, the all-electric powertrain and two-seat configuration hints that a possible replacement for the recently discontinued TT could be on the horizon.