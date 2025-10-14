Makita PA12 12V Ni‑Cd 1.3Ah Battery: What Does 'Ni-Cd' Mean & Has It Been Discontinued?

For years, power tool brand Makita has made Ni-Cd (or nickel-cadmium) batteries its specialty. Take the Makita PA12 12V Ni-Cd 1.3Ah battery, for instance. This 12-volt rechargeable battery had a compact, lightweight pod-style design and was compatible across Makita's line of power tools. It featured a durable housing and gave users 1.3 amp-hours of capacity. And though it's no longer sold by Makita, the PA12 once provided people plenty of runtime for a variety of tasks (not to mention other Makita tools) before needing a recharge.

Makita's company history goes way back with this specific battery chemistry. It's relied on nickel-cadmium to power its products since 1978, when it launched the first removable nickel-cadmium battery tool, a cordless, rechargeable drill. Makita went on to play a huge part in the cordless revolution to come... But with the discontinuation of the PA12 12V Ni-Cd 1.3Ah battery and nearly all other Ni-Cd products from its site, it seems both Makita and the industry may be leaving the power source behind.

The product page for Makita's PA12 12V Ni-Cd 1.3Ah battery has been removed, and the former listing now displays a "Discontinued" banner above the product name. The same goes for other Ni-Cd batteries from the brand, including the Pod-Style 12V Ni‑Cd 2.0Ah battery, single 7.2 and 9.6V (1.3Ah) Ni‑Cd stick batteries, and nearly ten other variants on their site. The only Ni-Cd product that remains? A 10-pack of the 7.2V 1.3Ah stick batteries.