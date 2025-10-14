Yes, You Can Park Your RV At Costco – But There Are A Few Things To Know First

Traveling in an RV — or RVing — has been a popular pastime for decades, but this mode of travel really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. People were tired of being stuck at home but still required to socially distance themselves from others, making traditional travel difficult. Those uncertain years also brought a new, younger generation of enthusiasts into this version of camping.

If you're new to RVing, no matter what type you've chosen to adventure in, there's a lot you'll need to master. Firstly, you'll need to find out if you need a special license to drive an RV in your state. Then, you'll have to learn how to maneuver your RV on the road and find the best routes for your larger vehicle, connect to utilities at camping sites, master what to bring and what to leave at home, and maintain your RV so that it's always in good running order. You'll also want to learn where it's legal to park overnight — and where it's not.

Campgrounds are the most obvious choice when RVers are ready to stop for the night, and there are plenty of resources to help you find the best one, including a search by state on the Go RVing website and several downloadable apps, such as The Dyrt and Park Advisor. But what do you do if you require an emergency stop, or can't find a campground nearby? Luckily, there are several other options out there, including some Costco stores. You'll need to do some research before you stop because not all stores welcome RVs, and the amenities certainly won't compare to an official camping site.