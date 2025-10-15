America's First Superhighway Started As An 1800s Railroad

At the turn of the 20th century, automobiles were forced to share the "roads" with what was still the primary mode of transportation for most people. In 1902, 23,000 cars were operating within the United States, yet there were still 17 million horses being ridden and used to pull wagons and carriages. These early "roads" were actually the same packed-earth and stone paths used by beasts of burden for centuries, filled with deep ruts and mounds of excrement, all of which turned into a muddy quagmire when it rained.

When the stock market crashed on Black Thursday in October 1929, it ushered in the Great Depression. By mid-November, an estimated $30 billion in stock values simply vanished into thin air. By March 1930, over 3.2 million people were unemployed, at a time when the total population was only 122,775,046 (roughly one-third of what it is today). Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected President in 1932, and between 1933 and 1935, the country began to recover thanks to his New Deal policies. These wide-ranging economic, social, and political programs included the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), which provided both federal aid and temporary jobs.

The state of Pennsylvania began a feasibility study in 1934 for what would become the Pennsylvania Turnpike, otherwise known as "America's First Superhighway." Interestingly enough, the plan incorporated using part of an unfinished railway route begun by the South Pennsylvania Railroad in the 1880s. It was never completed, but about 4.5 miles of tunnel work had been started — but not "holed through" — across seven mountains.