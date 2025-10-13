Are Any Harley-Davidson Parts Made In China? Here's What You Need To Know
Harley-Davidson is one of the most popular and respected motorcycle manufacturers in the industry, with bikes tearing up the highways in countries around the world. But for Americans, Harley-Davidson's "Made in the USA" distinction makes them even more special. It also sets them apart from other motorcycle companies, which outsource a majority of their parts. But according to Harley's official parts catalog, not every single part they use is American-made.
Components like mufflers, air cleaners, seals, and even some engine assemblies are listed as "Made in China." However, that does not mean that Harley-Davidson is actually manufacturing any of its motorcycles in China. In fact, China is not listed on Harley's site as a manufacturer, which means the company does not have a manufacturing facility in that country. The bulk of Harley-Davidson's motorcycles are built in U.S. factories, with 3 located in Wisconsin, and 1 in Pennsylvania. Some Harleys are also manufactured outside the U.S., in Brazil and Thailand, for international customers.
When it comes to aftermarket parts made for Harley-Davidsons, there's actually upwards of 2,500 Chinese manufacturers selling Harley-compatible parts and accessories. However, there's no proof that any of these aftermarket items are used in the actual assembly of Harleys, whether in the United States, Brazil, or Thailand. The company does source its motorcycle parts from several other locations, however, including Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan. Those parts are then used with components made in America to assemble the final product.
Harley-Davidson is expanding its reach to brand new markets
While China's contribution to Harley-Davidson manufacturing is limited, the company has partnered with Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. since 2023. The goal of the collaboration is to produce smaller bikes like the X350 and X500, which are both marketed toward a new generation of first-time riders in Asia. While they're not the traditional Harleys that Americans are perhaps accustomed to seeing, these bikes are a way to introduce a brand new market to the Harley-Davidson brand, thus increasing the company's international footprint.
Harley has also expanded its global reach through a partnership with Hero MotoCorp in India. First announced in 2020, the agreement between the two companies allows Hero to sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The agreement also lets Hero sell Harley parts, and even apparel, through Hero's network of dealerships. As an official partner, Hero is licensed to both develop and sell Harley-Davidsons locally. This new agreement led to the 2023 introduction of the X440, a Harley-Davidson that you can't buy in America.
By producing motorcycles in India, Harley-Davidson avoids high tariffs on imported bikes. They're also taking advantage of local manufacturing, which is cost-effective, while using Hero's established distribution channels, which consist of over 100 locations. It's just another way in which Harley-Davidson can expose its iconic brand of motorcycles to the rest of the world.