Are Any Harley-Davidson Parts Made In China? Here's What You Need To Know

Harley-Davidson is one of the most popular and respected motorcycle manufacturers in the industry, with bikes tearing up the highways in countries around the world. But for Americans, Harley-Davidson's "Made in the USA" distinction makes them even more special. It also sets them apart from other motorcycle companies, which outsource a majority of their parts. But according to Harley's official parts catalog, not every single part they use is American-made.

Components like mufflers, air cleaners, seals, and even some engine assemblies are listed as "Made in China." However, that does not mean that Harley-Davidson is actually manufacturing any of its motorcycles in China. In fact, China is not listed on Harley's site as a manufacturer, which means the company does not have a manufacturing facility in that country. The bulk of Harley-Davidson's motorcycles are built in U.S. factories, with 3 located in Wisconsin, and 1 in Pennsylvania. Some Harleys are also manufactured outside the U.S., in Brazil and Thailand, for international customers.

When it comes to aftermarket parts made for Harley-Davidsons, there's actually upwards of 2,500 Chinese manufacturers selling Harley-compatible parts and accessories. However, there's no proof that any of these aftermarket items are used in the actual assembly of Harleys, whether in the United States, Brazil, or Thailand. The company does source its motorcycle parts from several other locations, however, including Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan. Those parts are then used with components made in America to assemble the final product.