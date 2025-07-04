Are Harley-Davidson Engines Still Made In America?
For many years, Harley-Davidson has promoted itself as a representation of American independence and craftsmanship, a brand responsible for some legendary engines. However, even a company with such a strong American heritage is susceptible to outsourcing as the global supply chain becomes more interconnected. So, are Harley-Davidson engines still made in America? Depending on your definition of "made," the answer is largely yes.
Currently, the Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations facility in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, in the United States, assembles all Harley engines. The Milwaukee-Eight and Revolution Max engines are assembled at this location, which is referred to as the "Big Twin." On top of that, to make sure their brand still qualifies for the "Made in America" stamp, motorcycles that are sold in the United States are all assembled in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
But the picture is far more global than merely the assembly of the bikes. When it comes to the origins of individual parts, components like pistons, gears, and electronic modules are sourced from all over the world, including Austria, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, and Japan. Although this practice is widespread in the motorcycle and automotive industries and isn't exclusive to Harley, it confuses customers who are expecting a product that is entirely American-made.
American assembly, worldwide sourcing
Harley-Davidson's manufacturing strategy has changed in response to pressures from the global market, despite the patriotic marketing. A move toward global operations is highlighted by the 2019 closure of its Kansas City plant and the opening of an assembly plant in Thailand. In order to retain its "Made in America" appeal for local consumers, Harley insists that motorcycles sold in the United States are still put together in the country.
In addition to assembling V-twins and some of the biggest motorcycle engines ever, the Menomonee Falls engine plant in Wisconsin also machines important parts like cylinders and crankshafts. However, as supply chain analysts and Harley insiders point out, a large number of subassemblies and raw materials come from abroad. For instance, electronic components may originate from Taiwan or Japan, but pistons are frequently imported from Austria. While some components are still made in the United States at the York and Menomonee Falls factories, there is a sizable amount that still comes from overseas.
Thus, although the engines are constructed in the United States, the engines are the result of a truly globalized parts network. Through utilizing this dual identity, Harley has done well to manage domestic consumer expectations and international cost realities.
What Made in America means in 2025
It's critical to distinguish between manufacturing and assembly in order to comprehend what "Made in America" actually means for Harley-Davidson today. A product may only be marketed as "Made in USA" if "all or virtually all" of it is produced in the US, according to Federal Trade Commission regulations. For good reason, Harley doesn't formally use that label, as it wouldn't be appropriate considering where they source their parts from.
Nevertheless, the business is proud of its engine and final assembly facilities located in the United States. Harley's dedication to American craftsmanship, albeit in its final stages, is echoed through their products and brand identity. The most important lesson? Harley-Davidson engines are not strictly "Made in America," even though they are assembled in the United States.
However, the badge on the tank and the rumble of a Wisconsin-made V-twin are sufficient evidence for many riders. Even though Harley-Davidson is a brand steeped in history and globally renowned, the vehicle still heavily draws from its American heritage.