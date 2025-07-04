For many years, Harley-Davidson has promoted itself as a representation of American independence and craftsmanship, a brand responsible for some legendary engines. However, even a company with such a strong American heritage is susceptible to outsourcing as the global supply chain becomes more interconnected. So, are Harley-Davidson engines still made in America? Depending on your definition of "made," the answer is largely yes.

Currently, the Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations facility in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, in the United States, assembles all Harley engines. The Milwaukee-Eight and Revolution Max engines are assembled at this location, which is referred to as the "Big Twin." On top of that, to make sure their brand still qualifies for the "Made in America" stamp, motorcycles that are sold in the United States are all assembled in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

But the picture is far more global than merely the assembly of the bikes. When it comes to the origins of individual parts, components like pistons, gears, and electronic modules are sourced from all over the world, including Austria, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, and Japan. Although this practice is widespread in the motorcycle and automotive industries and isn't exclusive to Harley, it confuses customers who are expecting a product that is entirely American-made.