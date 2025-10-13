The World's Tallest Bridge Is Now Open, And Size Isn't The Only Record It Has Set

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge took nearly four years to build and is meant to be more than just a mode of transportation. To attract tourists, the bridge has been designed to be a destination in itself. There are viewing platforms, glass walkways, and even a glass lift that will bring visitors to a cafe atop one of the bridge's arches. With the Beipan River over 2,000 feet below, it's most definitely a breathtaking — and scary — view. One visitor also noted the sky above, stating that they felt as though they could touch the clouds while driving across. It definitely blows the biggest bridges in the United States out of the water, although Washington is home to the longest floating bridge in the world.

For those who want more than just a scenic view, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will also offer bungee jumping, slack-lining, and even base jumping for professionals. While some have complained about the cost of the bridge on social media, it's been a marvel for those visiting — and also living in the area. "It's made my life easier," said Liang Zudong, a 67-year-old village resident, when speaking with Discover Guizhou.