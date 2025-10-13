The World's Tallest Bridge Is Now Open, And Size Isn't The Only Record It Has Set
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has opened in Guizhou, China, is considered one of the most significant infrastructure achievements in the entire country. Soaring 2,050 feet above the river below, it's the tallest bridge in China and the longest in a mountainous region, reaching 4,600 feet (the longest in general is also in China, reaching 102.4 miles). The second-highest bridge in China is also in the Guizhou region, the 1,900-feet-tall Duge Bridge. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is part of an ongoing project to encourage more tourism and economic growth in the Guizhou region, cutting the travel time through the canyon from two hours to two minutes. "It's the start of a new chapter," bridge technician Tian Hongrui told NBC News.
Home to 40 million people, Guizhou has been part of an ongoing infrastructure campaign as part of the government's ongoing war on poverty due to the area's lack of fresh water and fertile land. This includes moving 750,000 struggling families in the mountainous region to newly constructed homes in 2017 and building over 32,000 bridges to connect tourism spots.
What is the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China like?
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge took nearly four years to build and is meant to be more than just a mode of transportation. To attract tourists, the bridge has been designed to be a destination in itself. There are viewing platforms, glass walkways, and even a glass lift that will bring visitors to a cafe atop one of the bridge's arches. With the Beipan River over 2,000 feet below, it's most definitely a breathtaking — and scary — view. One visitor also noted the sky above, stating that they felt as though they could touch the clouds while driving across. It definitely blows the biggest bridges in the United States out of the water, although Washington is home to the longest floating bridge in the world.
For those who want more than just a scenic view, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will also offer bungee jumping, slack-lining, and even base jumping for professionals. While some have complained about the cost of the bridge on social media, it's been a marvel for those visiting — and also living in the area. "It's made my life easier," said Liang Zudong, a 67-year-old village resident, when speaking with Discover Guizhou.