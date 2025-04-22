Where Is The Longest Floating Bridge In The World? (And What Is Its Total Length?)

One of the earliest floating bridges was constructed by Persian Engineers by parking 676 ships in two parallel rows to help Xerxes's army cross the Hellespont. Since then, floating bridges have evolved a lot from their makeshift nature to a sturdy transportation solution. Floating bridges made of wood or inflated tubes are typically used for military purposes, as they are quick to assemble and work well for lighter loads. These bridges are rare for nonmilitary use, as they are much more complex to build than conventional bridges over water.

Currently, there are only a handful of floating bridges that are open for nonmilitary use, with the Evergreen Point bridge in Seattle being the largest of the lot. The bridge is close to 7,710 feet in length and spans across Lake Washington. The current bridge is a replacement of the previous Evergreen Point bridge built in 1963, which was also a floating bridge made from concrete pontoons. In fact, the Lacey V. Murrow bridge on Lake Washington built in 1940 was the first ever bridge to use reinforced concrete pontoons.

The current Evergreen Point bridge is an engineering marvel, with a construction cost of close to $4.5 billion, though it is quite shorter than some of the biggest bridges in the U.S. Given the high cost of construction, which beats a conventional bridge of this length by a long shot, you may question why floating bridges are necessary on Lake Washington?

