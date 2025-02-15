Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge: The History Behind The Longest Bridge In The World

China's booming economic growth and the associated explosive growth of its cities have led to infrastructure projects that have rewritten the record books. Half of the world's longest bridges are found in the People's Republic of China. This amazing growth in road and railroad bridges exists to serve the huge numbers of people moving to Chinese cities, along with a thriving industry building electric vehicles and other automobiles. China also operates some of the fastest high-speed trains in the world. These dynamic transportation networks drive the construction of some awe-inspiring bridges.

Advertisement

The longest of these, and the longest bridge in the world, is the Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge. This structure, a cable-stayed bridge and railway viaduct, runs for 102.4 miles and connects the thriving cities of Shanghai and Nanjing. It carries a stretch of the Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway along tracks parallel to the Yangtze River. Danyang is a suburb east of Nanjing, and Kunshan is west of Shanghai. The bridge shortened a four-and-a-half-hour trip between the cities to just two hours.

It also demonstrated 21st-century China's expertise in massive infrastructure projects. With most of its length being an elevated viaduct, the bridge solved an essential transportation problem while minimizing its footprint on the surrounding landscape. Its engineers also designed it to withstand natural and man-made catastrophes. The bridge also represents China's expertise in operating high-speed rail, including its groundbreaking Fuxing Hao trains, a maglev bullet train, and the world's longest high-speed rail line between Beijing and Guangzhou.

Advertisement