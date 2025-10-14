Who Makes Subaru Engines & Are They Any Good? (According To Owners)

Subaru's journey as an automaker spans back over half a century, and even right back at the start, this Japanese brand was looking to get its foot into the door of the American automotive market. Things have moved on considerably now from the small rental unit in California which acted as Subaru's first US office, as now, Subaru has its own production plant in the States, where some Subaru models are made, in addition to four others situated throughout Japan — the latest being added just earlier this year.

It's at one of those Japanese plants, namely the Oizumi plant in Japan, that Subaru manufactures its own engines. This is a 59-acre facility which is situated close to Subaru's Subaruchō and Yajima plants, where the cars are built. Keeping things closer together will have obvious supply chain benefits, and building everything in-house also allows Subaru to keep a close eye on build quality and production issues. The engines and transmissions from the Oizumi factory can simply be shipped off to the neighboring facilities and bolted into the built cars.

As for whether or not the engines are good or not, the problem is, how do we define "good?" Good engines need to cover many facets, so you'll want to know whether they are costly to run, long-term reliable, and whether or not they still cater to the brand's more performance-focused enthusiasts.