One Of The Rarest Mustangs Of All Time Is Getting The Hot Wheels Treatment

Ford Mustangs and collectors go hand-in-hand, as doHot Wheels cars and collectors. Imagine the buzz, therefore, when famous toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. announced one of the scarcest Mustangs ever made is going to be immortalized as a Hot Wheels — and not just any Hot Wheels, but a high-end RLC model. For the uninitiated, RLC stands for Red Line Club, which is Mattel's members-only club for collectors that costs $9.99 per year.

This Hot Wheels car is based on the 1993 Mustang Cobra R, of which only 107 units were ever made. Very few Mustangs can boast this kind of rarity, which is why it's such a valuable find for collectors. The Hot Wheels model will likely be similar in that sense, as previous RLC Mustang issues were limited to just a few thousand.

The '93 Cobra R Hot Wheels is finished in a color called "Spectraflame Shadowchrome," sports Real Riders six-spoke Mag wheels, and sits upon a full metal matte-black chassis. It also has a functional hood, smoke-tinted windows, and a suitable "SHADOW" number plate. The price for this Cobra R is $28, and potential buyers can only purchase two. Models will be shipped on or prior to November 7, 2025, making this the perfect Christmas gift for any avid Mustang collectors in your life, or simply a sweet present for yourself.