One Of The Rarest Mustangs Of All Time Is Getting The Hot Wheels Treatment
Ford Mustangs and collectors go hand-in-hand, as doHot Wheels cars and collectors. Imagine the buzz, therefore, when famous toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. announced one of the scarcest Mustangs ever made is going to be immortalized as a Hot Wheels — and not just any Hot Wheels, but a high-end RLC model. For the uninitiated, RLC stands for Red Line Club, which is Mattel's members-only club for collectors that costs $9.99 per year.
This Hot Wheels car is based on the 1993 Mustang Cobra R, of which only 107 units were ever made. Very few Mustangs can boast this kind of rarity, which is why it's such a valuable find for collectors. The Hot Wheels model will likely be similar in that sense, as previous RLC Mustang issues were limited to just a few thousand.
The '93 Cobra R Hot Wheels is finished in a color called "Spectraflame Shadowchrome," sports Real Riders six-spoke Mag wheels, and sits upon a full metal matte-black chassis. It also has a functional hood, smoke-tinted windows, and a suitable "SHADOW" number plate. The price for this Cobra R is $28, and potential buyers can only purchase two. Models will be shipped on or prior to November 7, 2025, making this the perfect Christmas gift for any avid Mustang collectors in your life, or simply a sweet present for yourself.
A closer look at the 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R
At $28, this sharp new Hot Wheels car might look a little pricey to those who aren't familiar with the brand's collectible status, but, frankly, it looks like a bargain when lined up against the most valuable Hot Wheels models out there. Of course, the price for this miniature is nothing compared to what the actual thing costs, as '93 Cobra Rs remain very valuable today. Many Fox Body Mustangs are a bargain, but the Cobra R rewrites the rule book in that sense. According to Hagerty's valuation tool, a concours Cobra R will set you back $194,000, average examples will command north of $70,000, and a complete project will be more in the region of $40,000.
The values are easily justified, though, as the Cobra R is no normal Mustang. This vehicle has a 235-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and a distinctive body kit — including uprated suspension components and cool, model-specific alloy wheels. In order to further prioritize performance, Ford also stripped out anything it deemed unnecessary in the car at the time, including air conditioning, the radio, power windows and mirrors, fog lights, and even under-body coating. All of this ensured it went down in history as one of the best-looking Ford car models ever designed.
While getting your hands on the real deal might include selling the house, Hot Wheels at least gives you the chance to have a sharp little model of the real thing. You could display this miniature in your office or rip it out of the packaging and race it around the perimeter of your bedroom like a little kid again. Just don't tell the collecting community we gave you the idea.