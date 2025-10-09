EarthRoamer XV-HD: What To Know About Post Malone's New $1.5M RV

Social media has been abuzz with news of Post Malone's newest high-end vehicle purchase to kick off the fall season of 2025. While this latest acquisition may not be as sporty as some of the other expensive cars in the popular singer's collection, it's an impressive machine nonetheless. The machine in question is Post Malone's new RV, an EarthRoamer XV-HD. EarthRoamer RVs aren't typical recreational vehicles, they stand out as off-road campers built for the backcountry. The EarthRoamer XV-HD is built on a four-wheel drive Ford F-750 chassis with King Ranch cab-interior trim. It's powered by a 6.7-liter V8 Turbo Diesel PowerStroke engine delivering 330 horsepower and 725 pound-feet of torque backed by a 6-speed TorqShift HD automatic transmission.

EarthRoamer HD campers are 35 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13 feet 2 inches tall. They have a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 37,000 pounds, 12 inches of ground clearance, and can carry 250 gallons of fresh water onboard. Power for off-grid adventures is provided by 2,100 watts of solar panels and 20,000 watt-hours of battery capacity. While EarthRoamer announced discontinuing its HD line of campers, it still offers the LTx and SX models. The EarthRoamer LTx is built on the smaller Ford F-550 chassis, while the EarthRoamer SX utilizes the Chevrolet Silverado 6500HD platform.