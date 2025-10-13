Here's How The Skyshalo Electric Plastic Welders Sold At Home Depot Work

A plastic welder tool is also sometimes known as a hot stapler, as that's the most apt descriptor for how it actually works. To use the Skyshalo plastic welder, you just insert one of the included staples into the two openings on the metal brackets at the front and squeeze the trigger to heat it up. When it's at temperature, you press the staple into the plastic surface you're working with, right on top of the crack you're trying to repair.

The plastic will melt and warp around the staple, allowing it to sink in. When it's secured, just release the staple and pull the tool up. Repeat this process until the length of the crack is covered, and the metal of the staples will keep it from flexing.

When you're done inserting the staples, the next steps would be to use the included pliers to snip off the leftover metal points, followed by using the sandpaper and art knife to cut and file down the remainder. When all is said and done, the staples should be flush into the plastic surface and no longer be pointy to the touch. It won't exactly look brand new, but it will help to prevent any further damage to the plastic or worsening of the existing crack, and in a less messy fashion than trying to repair plastic with Loctite or glue.